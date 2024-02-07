 One Piece Chapter 1107: Exact release date and time, what to expect, and more - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Entertainment / Anime / One Piece Chapter 1107: Exact release date and time, what to expect, where to read, and more

One Piece Chapter 1107: Exact release date and time, what to expect, where to read, and more

ByPrapti Upadhayay
Feb 07, 2024 03:45 PM IST

One Piece Chapter 1107 is on its way, read on to know about its release date, where to read it, and what to expect.

One Piece Chapter 1107 is bringing the heat with thrilling adventures and unexpected allies. Let's dive into all you need to know about its release date, where to read it, and what to expect:

One Piece Chapter 1107 is on its way, read on to know about its release date, where to read it, and what to expect.(X)
One Piece Chapter 1107 is on its way, read on to know about its release date, where to read it, and what to expect.(X)

One Piece Chapter 1107 release date and time:

Mark your calendars! One Piece Chapter 1107 is hitting shelves on Monday, February 19, 2024, at 12 AM JST. For folks outside Japan, it drops on Sunday morning, but the timing varies based on your time zone.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Pacific Standard Time: 7 AM, Sunday, February 18, 2024

Eastern Standard Time: 10 AM, Sunday, February 18, 2024

Greenwich Mean Time: 3 PM, Sunday, February 18, 2024

Central European Time: 4 PM, Sunday, February 18, 2024

Indian Standard Time: 8:30 PM, Sunday, February 18, 2024

Philippine Standard Time: 11 PM, Sunday, February 18, 2024

Where to read One Piece Chapter 1107:

Don't miss out! You can catch the chapter on Viz Media’s website, MANGAPlus, or Shonen Jump+ app. While the first two are freebies with limited access, Shonen Jump+ requires a subscription for the whole series.

Recap of the One Piece Chapter 1106:

In Chapter 1106, chaos ensued as an unknown ship broke through the Marine blockade towards Egghead Island. Luffy powered up to Gear 5, while Bonney discovered her authority over the Pacifista. A betrayal by Saint Saturn led to a clash, and the Giant Warrior Pirates arrived, hailing Luffy as the Sun God.

What to expect from One Piece Chapter 1107:

Prepare for a wild ride! Chapter 1107 might kick off with a flashback of Dorry and Brogy learning about Luffy's Gear 5 form and rushing to aid their old friend. Bonney could gear up to fight Saturn with her Pacifista allies, safeguarding her father and Dr. Vegapunk. Plus, a teaser of Zoro versus Rob Lucci might be in store, finally addressing fans' burning questions.

What is this One Piece manga about:

One Piece follows the adventures of Monkey D. Luffy and his crew, the Straw Hat Pirates, as they search for the legendary treasure known as One Piece. Along the way, they encounter powerful foes, forge unbreakable bonds, and unravel mysteries in a vast and captivating world.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, February 07, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On