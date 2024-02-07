One Piece Chapter 1107: Exact release date and time, what to expect, where to read, and more

One Piece Chapter 1107 is bringing the heat with thrilling adventures and unexpected allies. Let's dive into all you need to know about its release date, where to read it, and what to expect: One Piece Chapter 1107 is on its way, read on to know about its release date, where to read it, and what to expect.(X)

One Piece Chapter 1107 release date and time:

Mark your calendars! One Piece Chapter 1107 is hitting shelves on Monday, February 19, 2024, at 12 AM JST. For folks outside Japan, it drops on Sunday morning, but the timing varies based on your time zone.

Pacific Standard Time: 7 AM, Sunday, February 18, 2024

Eastern Standard Time: 10 AM, Sunday, February 18, 2024

Greenwich Mean Time: 3 PM, Sunday, February 18, 2024

Central European Time: 4 PM, Sunday, February 18, 2024

Indian Standard Time: 8:30 PM, Sunday, February 18, 2024

Philippine Standard Time: 11 PM, Sunday, February 18, 2024

Where to read One Piece Chapter 1107:

Don't miss out! You can catch the chapter on Viz Media’s website, MANGAPlus, or Shonen Jump+ app. While the first two are freebies with limited access, Shonen Jump+ requires a subscription for the whole series.

Recap of the One Piece Chapter 1106:

In Chapter 1106, chaos ensued as an unknown ship broke through the Marine blockade towards Egghead Island. Luffy powered up to Gear 5, while Bonney discovered her authority over the Pacifista. A betrayal by Saint Saturn led to a clash, and the Giant Warrior Pirates arrived, hailing Luffy as the Sun God.

What to expect from One Piece Chapter 1107:

Prepare for a wild ride! Chapter 1107 might kick off with a flashback of Dorry and Brogy learning about Luffy's Gear 5 form and rushing to aid their old friend. Bonney could gear up to fight Saturn with her Pacifista allies, safeguarding her father and Dr. Vegapunk. Plus, a teaser of Zoro versus Rob Lucci might be in store, finally addressing fans' burning questions.

What is this One Piece manga about:

One Piece follows the adventures of Monkey D. Luffy and his crew, the Straw Hat Pirates, as they search for the legendary treasure known as One Piece. Along the way, they encounter powerful foes, forge unbreakable bonds, and unravel mysteries in a vast and captivating world.