One Piece Chapter 1145: Release date, time, where to read and what to expect

Good news for One Piece fans! The release date for the next chapter has been unveiled. The next issue, #19 of Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, will see Eiichiro Oda's famed manga landing the cover and the lead cover page, according to One Piece Panel's X account. As the anticipation about the next set of events in the Elbaph Arc has reached a fever pitch, here's all you need to know about the upcoming Chapter 1145: One Piece Chapter 1145 release date has been unveiled(@ToeiAnimation)

One Piece Chapter 1145 release date and time

The forthcoming One Piece Chapter 1145 is set to be released on Monday, April 7, at 12 am JST. This means readers in the US and Canada will see a daytime release this weekend. As the exact schedule varies across different regions, you can check out yours below:

Timezone Time Date Day PDT 8:00 am April 6 Sunday CDT 10:00 am April 6 Sunday EDT 11:00 am April 6 Sunday IST 8:30 pm April 6 Sunday JST 12:00 am April 7 Monday ACDT 1:30 am April 7 Monday View All Prev Next

Where to read One Piece Chapter 1145?

Fans can read new One Piece chapters on official sources like Viz Media or Shueisha's Manga Plus websites. These platforms provide a free-to-read user experience for the latest chapter. Alternatively, Chapter 1145 can be read on Shueisha's Shonen Jump Plus app, which offers full access to all chapters of the manga series. However, it is important to note that, unlike the previous two sources, the app requires a paid subscription plan.

What to expect from One Piece Chapter 1145?

As the previous instalment set up the stage for a more significant development in the current Elbaph Arc, fans can expect to see either a build-up to a major conflict or a full-fledged fighting sequence. Based on fan theories, it is also likely that the spotlight may also be on the Underworld in the next chapter.