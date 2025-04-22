One Piece Chapter 1147: Exact release date, time, where to watch and more

One Piece Chapter 1147 is set to release soon, as the release date is revealed, according to the official MANGA Plus website. As the Holy Knights' battles against the Straw Hats and other key characters kick off, fans are eagerly anticipating new developments and matchups to unfold in the upcoming chapter. One Piece Chapter 1147 release date revealed.(@Crunchyroll/X)

When will the One Piece Chapter 1147 be released?

One Piece Chapter 1147 is slated to release on Monday, April 28, 2025, at midnight (JST) in Japan. The much-anticipated chapter will be available to fans of the manga across the world on Sunday, April 27, 2025. To help fans stay on track, a detailed guide has been provided below, listing the exact release times for One Piece Chapter 1147 across various time zones. This will ensure that fans around the world don’t miss out on the latest developments in the series, regardless of where they are.

Timezone Local release time Pacific Standard Time 8 am, Sunday, April 27, 2025 Eastern Standard Time 11am, Sunday, April 27, 2025 British Summer Time 4 pm, Sunday, April 27, 2025 Central European Summer Time 5pm, Sunday, April 27, 2025 Indian Standard Time 8:30pm, Sunday, April 27, 2025 Philippine Standard Time 11pm, Sunday, April 27, 2025 Japanese Standard Time 12am, Monday, April 28, 2025 Australia Central Time 12:30am, Monday, April 28, 2025

Where to read One Piece Chapter 1147?

The latest One Piece manga chapter will be available on the MANGA Plus website through a subscription model. You can also access the latest chapter via the Shonen Jump+ app and the Viz Media platform, which offers the most recent three issues of the series for free.

What to expect from One Piece Chapter 1147?

One Piece Chapter 1147 is expected to continue with Saint Shepherd Sommers, who will likely continue his rant about Harald and his perceived failures. This could further clarify that Harald’s decision to support the World Government in the upcoming war, referenced by Gunko, was motivated by his desire to protect Elbaph, despite his turn to pacifism.

As Sommers makes his broadcast, the focus will shift back to the Underworld, with characters like Loki, Luffy, and others likely hearing it and realising they must step in to help. The chapter will likely conclude with Loki commenting on the truth behind Sommers’ remarks about King Harald and the looming war.