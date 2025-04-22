One Piece Chapter 1147: Exact release date, time, where to watch and more
One Piece Chapter 1147 is set to release soon, as the release date is revealed, according to the official MANGA Plus website. As the Holy Knights' battles against the Straw Hats and other key characters kick off, fans are eagerly anticipating new developments and matchups to unfold in the upcoming chapter.
When will the One Piece Chapter 1147 be released?
One Piece Chapter 1147 is slated to release on Monday, April 28, 2025, at midnight (JST) in Japan. The much-anticipated chapter will be available to fans of the manga across the world on Sunday, April 27, 2025. To help fans stay on track, a detailed guide has been provided below, listing the exact release times for One Piece Chapter 1147 across various time zones. This will ensure that fans around the world don’t miss out on the latest developments in the series, regardless of where they are.
|Timezone
|Local release time
|Pacific Standard Time
|8 am, Sunday, April 27, 2025
|Eastern Standard Time
|11am, Sunday, April 27, 2025
|British Summer Time
|4 pm, Sunday, April 27, 2025
|Central European Summer Time
|5pm, Sunday, April 27, 2025
|Indian Standard Time
|8:30pm, Sunday, April 27, 2025
|Philippine Standard Time
|11pm, Sunday, April 27, 2025
|Japanese Standard Time
|12am, Monday, April 28, 2025
|Australia Central Time
|12:30am, Monday, April 28, 2025
Where to read One Piece Chapter 1147?
The latest One Piece manga chapter will be available on the MANGA Plus website through a subscription model. You can also access the latest chapter via the Shonen Jump+ app and the Viz Media platform, which offers the most recent three issues of the series for free.
What to expect from One Piece Chapter 1147?
One Piece Chapter 1147 is expected to continue with Saint Shepherd Sommers, who will likely continue his rant about Harald and his perceived failures. This could further clarify that Harald’s decision to support the World Government in the upcoming war, referenced by Gunko, was motivated by his desire to protect Elbaph, despite his turn to pacifism.
As Sommers makes his broadcast, the focus will shift back to the Underworld, with characters like Loki, Luffy, and others likely hearing it and realising they must step in to help. The chapter will likely conclude with Loki commenting on the truth behind Sommers’ remarks about King Harald and the looming war.
