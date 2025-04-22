Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Apr 22, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

One Piece Chapter 1147: Exact release date, time, where to watch and more

ByBhavika Rathore
Apr 22, 2025 12:02 AM IST

Read to know the exact release date, time and more about One Piece Chapter 1147.

One Piece Chapter 1147 is set to release soon, as the release date is revealed, according to the official MANGA Plus website. As the Holy Knights' battles against the Straw Hats and other key characters kick off, fans are eagerly anticipating new developments and matchups to unfold in the upcoming chapter.

One Piece Chapter 1147 release date revealed.(@Crunchyroll/X)
One Piece Chapter 1147 release date revealed.(@Crunchyroll/X)

Also Read: NFL legend Shannon Sharpe faces $50m lawsuit over rape, sexual battery allegations; Here's what we know about victim

When will the One Piece Chapter 1147 be released?

One Piece Chapter 1147 is slated to release on Monday, April 28, 2025, at midnight (JST) in Japan. The much-anticipated chapter will be available to fans of the manga across the world on Sunday, April 27, 2025. To help fans stay on track, a detailed guide has been provided below, listing the exact release times for One Piece Chapter 1147 across various time zones. This will ensure that fans around the world don’t miss out on the latest developments in the series, regardless of where they are.

TimezoneLocal release time
Pacific Standard Time8 am, Sunday, April 27, 2025
Eastern Standard Time11am, Sunday, April 27, 2025
British Summer Time4 pm, Sunday, April 27, 2025
Central European Summer Time5pm, Sunday, April 27, 2025
Indian Standard Time8:30pm, Sunday, April 27, 2025
Philippine Standard Time11pm, Sunday, April 27, 2025
Japanese Standard Time12am, Monday, April 28, 2025
Australia Central Time12:30am, Monday, April 28, 2025

Where to read One Piece Chapter 1147?

The latest One Piece manga chapter will be available on the MANGA Plus website through a subscription model. You can also access the latest chapter via the Shonen Jump+ app and the Viz Media platform, which offers the most recent three issues of the series for free.

Also Read: Pope Francis cause of death finally revealed; Vatican confirms pontiff died of a…

What to expect from One Piece Chapter 1147?

One Piece Chapter 1147 is expected to continue with Saint Shepherd Sommers, who will likely continue his rant about Harald and his perceived failures. This could further clarify that Harald’s decision to support the World Government in the upcoming war, referenced by Gunko, was motivated by his desire to protect Elbaph, despite his turn to pacifism.

As Sommers makes his broadcast, the focus will shift back to the Underworld, with characters like Loki, Luffy, and others likely hearing it and realising they must step in to help. The chapter will likely conclude with Loki commenting on the truth behind Sommers’ remarks about King Harald and the looming war.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
News / Entertainment / Anime / One Piece Chapter 1147: Exact release date, time, where to watch and more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 22, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On