One Piece Chapter 1148: Exact release date, time, where to watch and more

The release date for One Piece Chapter 1148 has been officially revealed on the MANGA Plus website, and anticipation is building among fans. With the Holy Knights making their move and major characters like Nico Robin and Scopper Gaban stepping up to confront them, the upcoming chapter is expected to deliver high-stakes action and pivotal developments in the ongoing saga. One Piece Chapter 1148 release date revealed.(@Eiichiro_Staff/X)

When will the One Piece Chapter 1148 be released?

One Piece Chapter 1148 is scheduled to be released on Monday, May 12, 2025, at midnight (JST) in Japan. The latest chapter will be available to the audience across the world on Sunday, May 11, 2025. To keep fans in the loop, a full schedule for the release of One Piece Chapter 1147 has been shared, outlining exact launch times across different time zones.

Timezone Local release time Pacific Standard Time 8 am, Sunday, May 11, 2025 Eastern Standard Time 11 am, Sunday, May 11, 2025 British Summer Time 4 pm, Sunday, May 11, 2025 Central European Summer Time 5 pm, Sunday, May 11, 2025 Indian Standard Time 8:30 pm, Sunday, May 11, 2025 Philippine Standard Time 11 pm, Sunday, May 11, 2025 Japanese Standard Time 12 am, Monday, May 12, 2025 Australia Central Time 12:30 am, Monday, May 12, 2025

Where to read One Piece Chapter 1148?

The latest One Piece manga chapter will be available on the MANGA Plus website through a subscription model. You can also access the latest chapter via the Shonen Jump+ app and the Viz Media platform, which offers the most recent three issues of the series for free.

What to expect from One Piece Chapter 1148?

One Piece Chapter 1148 is set to briefly continue the events in the Sun World, offering a glimpse into Robin and Gaban's targets. However, the narrative is expected to quickly shift back to the Underworld, where the focus has recently intensified.

The chapter will likely feature Luffy and the crew learning about the Holy Knights' demands through a Transponder Snail, possibly provided by the New Giant Warrior Pirates. The chapter may conclude with a flashback to Loki's past, shedding light on King Harald's death.