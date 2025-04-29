Menu Explore
One Piece Chapter 1148: Exact release date, time, where to watch and more

Bhavika Rathore
Apr 29, 2025 01:42 AM IST

Read to know the exact release date, time and more about One Piece Chapter 1148.

The release date for One Piece Chapter 1148 has been officially revealed on the MANGA Plus website, and anticipation is building among fans. With the Holy Knights making their move and major characters like Nico Robin and Scopper Gaban stepping up to confront them, the upcoming chapter is expected to deliver high-stakes action and pivotal developments in the ongoing saga.

One Piece Chapter 1148 release date revealed.(@Eiichiro_Staff/X)
One Piece Chapter 1148 release date revealed.(@Eiichiro_Staff/X)

When will the One Piece Chapter 1148 be released?

One Piece Chapter 1148 is scheduled to be released on Monday, May 12, 2025, at midnight (JST) in Japan. The latest chapter will be available to the audience across the world on Sunday, May 11, 2025. To keep fans in the loop, a full schedule for the release of One Piece Chapter 1147 has been shared, outlining exact launch times across different time zones.

TimezoneLocal release time
Pacific Standard Time8 am, Sunday, May 11, 2025
Eastern Standard Time11 am, Sunday, May 11, 2025
British Summer Time4 pm, Sunday, May 11, 2025
Central European Summer Time5 pm, Sunday, May 11, 2025
Indian Standard Time8:30 pm, Sunday, May 11, 2025
Philippine Standard Time11 pm, Sunday, May 11, 2025
Japanese Standard Time12 am, Monday, May 12, 2025
Australia Central Time12:30 am, Monday, May 12, 2025

Where to read One Piece Chapter 1148?

The latest One Piece manga chapter will be available on the MANGA Plus website through a subscription model. You can also access the latest chapter via the Shonen Jump+ app and the Viz Media platform, which offers the most recent three issues of the series for free.

What to expect from One Piece Chapter 1148?

One Piece Chapter 1148 is set to briefly continue the events in the Sun World, offering a glimpse into Robin and Gaban's targets. However, the narrative is expected to quickly shift back to the Underworld, where the focus has recently intensified.

The chapter will likely feature Luffy and the crew learning about the Holy Knights' demands through a Transponder Snail, possibly provided by the New Giant Warrior Pirates. The chapter may conclude with a flashback to Loki's past, shedding light on King Harald's death.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
