One Piece Episode 1094: Release date and time, where to watch, what to expect

One Piece is one of the longest-running popular anime series of all time. The fantasy animated series, which first premiered in 1999, is based on the Japanese manga series of the same name written and illustrated by Eiichiro Oda. Its plot mainly revolves around the adventures of Monkey D. Luffy and his crew, the Straw Hat Pirates. Following a brief delay in the release date of Episode 1093, another episode is almost here. Here's what you need to know ahead of the release: One Piece Episode 1094 is releasing this week(Toei Animation)

One Piece Episode 1094 release date and time

The highly-anticipated Episode 1094 is scheduled to be released on Sunday, February 18, at 9:30 am JST. However, the release date and time varies across different regions. You can check the exact time according to your timezone below:

Time Zone Time Date Day PST 4:30 pm February 17 Saturday CST 6:30 pm February 17 Saturday EST 7:30 pm February 17 Saturday GMT 12:30 am February 18 Sunday ACST 11:00 am February 18 Sunday

Where to watch One Piece Episode 1094?

The episode will first be broadcast in Japan on networks like Fuji TV, which is the anime's original TV network. Meanwhile, international audiences can stream the episode online on Crunchyroll after a short delay. However, it is important to note that the platform requires a subscription for viewers to watch the episodes.

What to expect from One Piece Episode 1094?

Since the previous episode ended with a confrontation between the Blackbeard Pirates and the Heart Pirate, One Piece Episode 1094 is expected to reveal the outcome of the intense altercation. While no concrete spoilers have yet been revealed, the upcoming episode will reshuffle the plot back to Luffy and his pirate crew. This speculation comes after the latest preview of the episode titled The Mystery Deepens! Egghead Labophase highlighted Dr. Vegapunk and his notorious schemes.