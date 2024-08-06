 One Piece Episode 1115 release date confirmed, fans ‘can't wait’ for Kuzan vs Garp - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Aug 06, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

One Piece Episode 1115 release date confirmed, fans ‘can't wait’ for Kuzan vs Garp

ByArya Vaishnavi
Aug 06, 2024 09:21 PM IST

With the teaser trailer for the upcoming Episode 1115 already here, fans eagerly await to see Kuzan wage war against Garp

Good news for One Piece fans! The release date for Episode 1115 has been confirmed. The series shared the news on X, formerly Twitter, on Sunday, August 4, along with a teaser trailer. The 30-second clip provides fans a glimpse into the exciting events bound to take place on the island. So, here's all you need to know about the upcoming episode:

The release date for One Piece Episode 1115 has been confirmed
The release date for One Piece Episode 1115 has been confirmed

One Piece Episode 1115 release date and time

The episode titled The Navy Surprised! The Navy Headquarters' Former Admiral, Kuzan, is set to arrive on Sunday, August 11, at 9:30 am JST. This translates to a late-night release for US audiences this Saturday. However, as the exact time varies across different regions, you can check out the schedule based on your time zone below.

Time zoneTimeDateDay
PDT5:30 pmAugust 10Saturday
CDT7:30 pmAugust 10Saturday
EDT8:30 pmAugust 10Saturday
GMT12:30 amAugust 11Sunday
IST6:00 amAugust 11Sunday
ACST10:00 amAugust 11Sunday

ALSO READ: Kaiju No. 8 Season 2 release window announced, watch new trailer

Where to watch One Piece Episode 1115?

The upcoming One Piece Episode 1115 will first begin airing in Japan on local TV networks such as Fuji TV. After a short delay, international audiences can stream the episode online on Crunchyroll. Alternatively, fans can also stream it on Netflix, subject to regional availability. However, it is important to note that both streaming platforms require a paid subscription plan.

ALSO READ: HBO releases first teaser for Game of Thrones spin-off A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms. Watch

What to expect from One Piece Episode 1115?

Considering the previous episode's spotlight on Kuzan's flashbacks, the next episode is expected to finish what was started. Episode 1115 is most likely going to showcase the highly anticipated Garp vs. Kuzan fight. Speculative theories also suggest that the episode may reveal Blackbeard's offer to the latter that convinced him to join their party.

One Piece Episode 1115 teaser leaves fans excited

The teaser trailer for the next episode has left One Piece fans awaiting the release day. One fan commented on YouTube, “The fact that they are primarily only showing the flashback in the preview just tells me this episode is gonna be insane.” “Kuzan vs garp , can't wait for this,” wrote a second. Meanwhile, a third said, "How can we get 3 BANGER episodes back to back like that! (I know there are some week breaks but it is still crazy effort")"

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Entertainment / Anime / One Piece Episode 1115 release date confirmed, fans ‘can't wait’ for Kuzan vs Garp
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, August 06, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On