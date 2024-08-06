One Piece Episode 1115 release date confirmed, fans ‘can't wait’ for Kuzan vs Garp

Good news for One Piece fans! The release date for Episode 1115 has been confirmed. The series shared the news on X, formerly Twitter, on Sunday, August 4, along with a teaser trailer. The 30-second clip provides fans a glimpse into the exciting events bound to take place on the island. So, here's all you need to know about the upcoming episode: The release date for One Piece Episode 1115 has been confirmed

One Piece Episode 1115 release date and time

The episode titled The Navy Surprised! The Navy Headquarters' Former Admiral, Kuzan, is set to arrive on Sunday, August 11, at 9:30 am JST. This translates to a late-night release for US audiences this Saturday. However, as the exact time varies across different regions, you can check out the schedule based on your time zone below.

Time zone Time Date Day PDT 5:30 pm August 10 Saturday CDT 7:30 pm August 10 Saturday EDT 8:30 pm August 10 Saturday GMT 12:30 am August 11 Sunday IST 6:00 am August 11 Sunday ACST 10:00 am August 11 Sunday

Where to watch One Piece Episode 1115?

The upcoming One Piece Episode 1115 will first begin airing in Japan on local TV networks such as Fuji TV. After a short delay, international audiences can stream the episode online on Crunchyroll. Alternatively, fans can also stream it on Netflix, subject to regional availability. However, it is important to note that both streaming platforms require a paid subscription plan.

What to expect from One Piece Episode 1115?

Considering the previous episode's spotlight on Kuzan's flashbacks, the next episode is expected to finish what was started. Episode 1115 is most likely going to showcase the highly anticipated Garp vs. Kuzan fight. Speculative theories also suggest that the episode may reveal Blackbeard's offer to the latter that convinced him to join their party.

One Piece Episode 1115 teaser leaves fans excited

The teaser trailer for the next episode has left One Piece fans awaiting the release day. One fan commented on YouTube, “The fact that they are primarily only showing the flashback in the preview just tells me this episode is gonna be insane.” “Kuzan vs garp , can't wait for this,” wrote a second. Meanwhile, a third said, "How can we get 3 BANGER episodes back to back like that! (I know there are some week breaks but it is still crazy effort")"