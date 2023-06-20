One Piece spinoff 'Shokugeki no Sanji' receives physical release in Spring 2024

With its expansive world and captivating characters, One Piece boasts an extraordinary cast that leaves fans in awe. Among them, the Straw Hats stand out not only as the main protagonists but also for their exceptional character development. Sanji, the crew's esteemed chef, holds a special place in fans' hearts and consistently ranks within the top 10 of popularity polls. Pre-order now and savor the unique art style and captivating storylines of One Piece: Shokugeki no Sanji. (Image Credit: Weekly Shōnen Jump)

Exciting news emerged from VIZ Media's official Twitter account, confirming the upcoming physical release of "Shokugeki no Sanji."

This One Piece spinoff, authored by Yūto Tsukuda and illustrated by Shun Saeki, creators of "Shokugeki no Soma," is set to hit the shelves in Spring 2024.

Fans can already pre-order it on Amazon for only US$11.99.

"Shokugeki no Sanji" comprises six enthralling chapters that showcase Sanji's thrilling adventures.

The manga's debut chapter premiered on the Shonen Jump app on October 23, 2019, while the final chapter became available on July 24, 2022. The spinoff not only offers captivating storylines centered around Sanji but also presents a unique art style that distinguishes it from the original series.

Anticipation runs high among One Piece enthusiasts, eager to secure their own copy of "Shokugeki no Sanji." With its focus on Sanji's exploits and its distinct visual flair, the spinoff promises a delightful reading experience.

For those who are not inclined toward physical copies, the manga is also available for digital reading on the Shonen Jump app, accessible through a subscription fee of US$2.99.

The One Piece manga has captivated millions of readers worldwide, boasting an impressive sales record of over 500 million copies across 100+ volumes.

Weekly Shonen Jump continues to publish new chapters, ensuring a steady flow of thrilling content for avid fans. The franchise's popularity has transcended manga, inspiring a plethora of novels, movies, and video games that further expand its immersive universe.

The fan-favourite anime, which first aired in 1999, has surpassed 1000 episodes, solidifying its status as a long-running and beloved series. Just like its manga counterpart, the anime follows a weekly release schedule.

The recent Wano Country arc has seen significant improvements in animation quality, earning acclaim for delivering some of the series' most memorable episodes. Toei Animation's dedication and effort have undeniably paid off, heightening the overall viewing experience.