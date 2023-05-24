Oshi no Ko Episode 7 releases today - Exact release time, streaming guide and what to expect

Oshi no Ko fans, rejoice! The wait is finally over as episode 7 of this gripping anime series is set to release today, promising to deliver another dose of intense drama and emotional turmoil. With the previous episode leaving viewers on the edge of their seats, expectations for the upcoming installment have reached new heights. Get ready for intense revelations and emotional turmoil as Oshi no Ko Episode 7 releases today!(Doga Kobo )

When and where to watch Oshi No Ko Episode 7

Date Oshi no Ko Episode 7 Release Time JST ET PT GMT CET IST May 24, 2023 11:00 PM 11:00 AM 8:00 AM 3:00 PM 5:00 PM 8:30 PM

Oshi no Ko Episode 7 will be available for streaming exclusively on HIDIVE, which can be accessed through the HIDIVE app, website, or via an Amazon Prime account. The episode is scheduled to air on Wednesday, May 24. So mark your calendars and prepare to dive back into the world of Oshi no Ko.

Recap of Oshi No Ko Episode 6: "Egosurfing"

In Episode 6, titled "Egosurfing," Oshi no Ko took a darker turn, focusing on Akane Kurokawa, one of the newer characters on the reality dating show. Struggling with a lack of screen time, Akane's desperate attempt to gain attention resulted in an unfortunate incident where she accidentally struck Yuki Sumi. While Yuki remained understanding, the fans turned on Akane, subjecting her to cyberbullying and even urging her to take her own life.

The episode delved into the serious issue of cyberbullying, depicting the profound impact it had on Akane's mental state. However, just as she reached her breaking point and contemplated suicide, Aqua stepped in at the last moment, saving her from the brink.

What to expect from Oshi no Ko Episode 7

With Akane's storyline taking such a grave turn, Episode 7 must continue to handle her story with the care and sensitivity it deserves. The serious nature of cyberbullying and its consequences should be treated with the utmost respect and maturity. Given the parallels between Akane's experiences and the real-life tragedy involving Hana Kimura, it becomes even more crucial for the show to address these themes responsibly.

Fans can anticipate a continuation of Akane's character development and her journey toward healing. Aqua, deeply affected by Akane's plight, will go to great lengths to redeem her reputation, revealing his softer side in the process. Meanwhile, Ruby and Kana will focus on preparing for their future as part of an idol group, adding further intrigue to the narrative.

Fans of Oshi no Ko are eagerly counting down the hours until the release of episode 7. This highly anticipated episode promises to captivate viewers with its blend of dark drama, emotional depth, and thought-provoking themes. Whether you're a dedicated fan or new to the series, buckle up for a rollercoaster ride of emotions as Oshi no Ko continues to push boundaries and captivate audiences worldwide.