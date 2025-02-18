Sakamoto Days Episode 7: Exact release date, where to watch and more

With the Sakamoto Days Episode 7 release date just dropped, fans are eagerly anticipating what is next in this action-packed series. The previous episode introduced a new hitman, Heisuke Mashimo. While he may not excel in intellect, his exceptional marksmanship has earned him the admiration of Taro Sakamoto, who has labelled him the best shooter he's ever encountered. Sakamoto Days Episode 7 release date revealed.(@tmsanime/X)

Sakamoto Days Episode 7 release date and time

Sakamoto Days Episode 7 is set to be released on Saturday, February 22, 2025, at 11 pm (JST) in Japan. The highly anticipated upcoming episode of Sakamoto Days will be simulcast globally, allowing fans to enjoy the action-packed episode on the same day, no matter where they are. However, with different time zones, the release times will vary by region. To avoid spoilers and ensure that fans do not miss out on the latest episode, it is advisable to follow the release schedule below for your specific region.

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Standard Time 6 am Saturday February 22, 2025 Central Standard Time 8 am Saturday February 22, 2025 Eastern Standard Time 9 am Saturday February 22, 2025 Greenwich Mean Time 2 pm Saturday February 22, 2025 Central European Summer Time 3 pm Saturday February 22, 2025 Indian Standard Time 7:30 pm Saturday February 22, 2025 Philippine Time 10 pm Saturday February 22, 2025 Australia Central Standard Time 12:30 am Sunday February 23, 2025

Where to watch Sakamoto Days Episode 7?

Fans in Japan can catch the latest episode on Tokyo TV and various local networks. International viewers can look forward to streaming the English-subtitled version on Netflix, along with other popular OTT platforms, ensuring that fans around the world won't miss out on the action.

What to expect from Sakamoto Days Episode 7?

In episode 7 of Sakamoto Days, fans can look forward to a deeper dive into Shin’s past, shedding light on his mysterious psychic abilities. As the secret organization threatens Lu Shaotang, the stakes are higher than ever. This action-packed episode will also bring the return of the legendary former hitman, promising intense moments and thrilling confrontations. With so much unfolding, viewers can expect an adrenaline rush as the story intensifies