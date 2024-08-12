Tower of God Season 2 Episode 7: Exact release date, time, where to watch and more

While most of the manga’s are observing a break because of Obon week in Japan, the anime have no such breaks over the release of their new episodes. Episode 7 of the Tower of God season 2 will be released as per its schedule. The previous episode revealed the aftermath of Rachel pushing Viole from the tower and his journey of becoming a part of FUG. It also saw the next adventure awaiting for Viole’s team which was to retrieve a flower from the inside of a bizarre creature. Tower of God Season 2 episode 7 will be released on Sunday, August 12, 2024 (JST).(@TowerofGod_EN/X)

Also Read: ASTRO Cha Eun Woo takes the internet by storm with striking photos from the baseball field

Tower of God Season 2 Episode 7 release date and time

The next episode will be released on Sunday, August 18, 2024 (JST). The date of release will remain the same for all the fans regardless of whether they live in Japan or not. The air time of the episode can differ based on different time zones. Fans can utilise the following table to catch the latest episode in time.

Time Zone Release Day Release Date Release Time Pacific Daylight Time Sunday August 18, 2024 7:00 am Eastern Daylight Time Sunday August 18, 2024 10:00 am British Summer Time Sunday August 18, 2024 3:00 pm Central European Summer Time Sunday August 18, 2024 5:00 pm Indian Standard Time Sunday August 18, 2024 7:30 pm Philippine Time Sunday August 18, 2024 10:00 am Japanese Standard Time Sunday August 18, 2024 11:00 pm Australian Central Time Sunday August 18, 2024 11:30 pm

Where to watch Tower of God Season 2 Episode 7?

Fans residing in Japan can watch the latest episode of Tower of God season 2 on local TV networks such as Tokyo MX, Sun Television, KBS Kyoto, and BS Nippon Television.

International fans can watch the episode on streaming platform Crunchyroll and the episode will be released 30 minutes after its airtime in Japan.

Also Read: Selena Gomez plays peekaboo in new post, sparking engagement rumors with Benny Blanco

What to expect from Tower of God Season 2 Episode 7?

The episode is titled Mazino Magic, hence, the primary focus of the episode will be on Mazino and explore why he is such a dangerous being. Viole will also be seen in action after his performance against Proctar Love. It will be interesting to see if going against Mazino alone was a bad idea or if Viole had a plan all along.