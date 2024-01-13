Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 2: Exact release date and time, where to watch and more

Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 2 is gearing up to captivate audiences once again with its thrilling storyline. If you're a fan of this anime, get ready for more excitement and surprises in the upcoming episode. Crunchyroll secures streaming rights for Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy Season 2.(X)

Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 2 release date and time

Scheduled to air on Monday, January 15, 2024, at 11 pm JST, the second episode promises to continue the adventure. For international fans, the subtitled English version will be available approximately an hour later on various streaming platforms.

Release timings in different time zone:

Pacific Standard Time (PT): 6:00 am

Central Standard Time (CT): 8:00 am

Eastern Standard Time (ET): 9:00 am

Indian Standard Time (IST): 7:30 pm

Where to watch Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 2:

Catch the action on Tokyo MX, MBS, and BS NTV in Japan. For global fans, Crunchyroll is your go-to platform for the English-subtitled version. South and Southeast Asian viewers can tune in to Medialink’s YouTube channel, Ani-One (Ani-One Ultra Membership required).

Recap of the Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 1

Episode 1 laid the foundation for Makoto's journey in the hyuman town of Obitt. Saving Lana and confronting the bandits showcased Makoto's strength and hinted at the challenges to come.

What to expect Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 2 episode 2

Episode 2 is anticipated to explore Makoto's adventures further. Expect revelations about the goddess's chosen heroes and insights into how Makoto's decisions shape his journey. The introduction of new characters adds to the intrigue.

What is this Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy anime:

Follow Makoto Misumi, an ordinary high school student turned brave warrior in an alternate world. Summoned by a goddess, Makoto faces diverse challenges, unveiling a tale of trials, adventures, and the pursuit of a better world.