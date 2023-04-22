Unveiling the dark and disturbing tale of Oshi no Ko: The anime that shattered HIDIVE's records and captivated the world

Oshi no Ko has taken the anime community by storm, and it's not difficult to see why. This new anime series, which debuted on HIDIVE earlier this month, is not your typical anime. With its bizarre and dark storyline, Oshi no Ko has become the biggest anime premiere on HIDIVE, breaking all previous records for the streaming platform. So what exactly is Oshi no Ko, and why has it become so popular? With its bizarre and dark storyline, Oshi no Ko has become the biggest anime premiere on HIDIVE, breaking all previous records for the streaming platform.(Doga Kobo)

Created by writer Aka Akasaka and artist Mengo Yokoyari, Oshi no Ko is a unique anime series that has captured the attention of viewers worldwide. The anime series centres around a pregnant young starlet named Ai Hoshino, who seeks the help of Dr. Gorou Amemiya to deliver her child safely and discreetly, allowing her to make a scandal-free comeback to the stage. Unfortunately, tragedy strikes when Ai's delusional stalker kills Dr. Amemiya on the eve of her delivery. To everyone's surprise, Dr. Amemiya is reincarnated as Ai's child, Aquamarine Hoshino.

As Aquamarine grows up, he discovers the dark underbelly of the entertainment industry. The glitz and glamour of showbiz hide a seedy world of corruption and exploitation, and Aquamarine is determined to help his new mother rise to the top of the charts.

What sets Oshi no Ko apart from other anime series is its unique storyline and characters. The series takes a dark and often unsettling look at the Japanese idol industry, shining a light on the exploitation and abuse that can occur behind the scenes. The characters are complex and flawed, and the series doesn't shy away from exploring their darker sides.

It's not just the storyline that has made Oshi no Ko so popular, however. The animation and music are also top-notch, with the series featuring stunning visuals and a hauntingly beautiful soundtrack. The voice acting is also superb, with the actors bringing the characters to life in a way that feels authentic and nuanced.

So, will Oshi no Ko become the biggest new anime series of 2023? While it's impossible to predict the future, the series certainly seems to have all the elements necessary for success. Its unique storyline, complex characters, and stunning animation and music have already captured the hearts of many anime fans, and its popularity only seems to be growing.

Of course, there's always the question of whether the series will be renewed for a second season. While nothing has been confirmed at this time, the current rise in popularity certainly bodes well for the series' future. With its engaging storyline and unforgettable characters, it's easy to see why fans would want more of Oshi no Ko.

Oshi no Ko is a must-watch for any anime fan looking for something a little different. With its dark and unsettling storyline, stunning visuals, and unforgettable characters, it's easy to see why the series has become such a massive success. Whether or not it becomes the biggest new anime series of 2023 remains to be seen, but one thing is for sure – Oshi no Ko is definitely worth checking out.