25000 salary hai teri…': Apoorva Mukhija recalls being called gold digger on dates

Content creator Apoorva Mukhija recently opened up about her dating life and had some interesting stories to share. Apoorva, who is currently seen on Amazon Prime's show The Traitors, talked about how Mumbai has the worst dating scene, meanwhile, revealing some of the worst dates she has been on. (Also read: ‘Shivering’ Uorfi Javed shares screenshots of her chat with Apoorva Mukhija, how she is exaggerating their ‘feud’) Apoorva Mukhija talks about her worst dates in new interview. (Instagram/@the.rebel.kid)

Apoorva Mukhija talks about her worst dates

Apoorva, in an interview with Mashable India, rued having no romance in life and how Mumbai is not the city for dating. "Dating market kharab hai Mumbai mein. Yahan chalu hai asli recession. Jo log single hai aajkal, including myself, wo isliye single hai kyunki unhe koi nai chahta. (The dating scene is bad in Mumbai. There's an actual recession here. All the people who are single, including myself, are because nobody likes them)," Apoorva said.

Apoorva said that she was on all the dating apps but could not find a match because she would be judged based on her online personality.

“People have such misconceived notions about me that I might make a video about them. And I think what is there in you that I would make a video about you. They think, ‘oh she drinks’, ‘she is a gold digger’, do they even know how much money content creators make? One time, I went on a date with this guy, who earned ₹25,000, and he told me I hate gold diggers. I was like, 'Bhai pital bhi to nahi hai tere paas, gold digger koi kese banega' (You don't even have money worth bronze, how can someone become a gold digger with you).”

About Apoorva

Apoorva Mukhija, popularly known as The Rebel Kid, is a social media influencer, content creator, and actress. She is currently being seen as a participant in the Indian adaptation of the reality television series The Traitors, hosted by Karan Johar.

Uptil now, she has gained attention for her strategic gameplay, notably identifying fellow contestant Raj Kundra as a traitor, a claim he later confirmed. The show features celebrities like Jannat Zubair, Uorfi Javed, Maheep and Anshula Kapoor, Raftaar, Apoorva Mukhija, Sufi Motiwala, Elnaaz, Purav Jha, Ashish Vidyarthi, Jasmine Bhasin and others. Sahil Salathia, Karan Kundrra, Raj Kundra, and Lakshmi Manchu have already been eliminated.