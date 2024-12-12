New Delhi, Veteran lyricist and screenwriter Javed Akhtar believes art has the power to shape society’s thoughts, much like a flag or a slogan. Art is like an anthem, a flag, a slogan: Javed Akhtar

Akhtar said art begins with the collective sentiment of society, reflecting its discontent, desires, and ambitions.

"I think art is like an anthem, like a flag, a slogan. It has to start from the society and it ultimately becomes a two-way traffic. There has to be a certain discontent, desire, ambition has to be popular in the society and then it manifests itself in different forms of art," the 79-year-old writer said.

Akhtar gave the example of iconic slogans like Inquilab Zindabad and said art becomes a powerful tool for expression when it resonates with the public’s emotions.

"'Inquilab zindabad', this slogan would not have happened if there would not have been a discontent against the British Empire in the society.

"But when you got this slogan, it became popular because people have one term to express all their feelings. So art makes intangible tangible and gives you back but it has to come from the society only then it will be levelled up by a common man," he added.

Akhtar was speaking at the curtain raiser event of Art Design Culture Collective, presented by the not-for-profit organisation Khushii.

He was joined on stage by wife and veteran actor Shabana Azmi, who spoke about the challenges facing the theatre world in today’s digital age.

Azmi, 74, said the growing dominance of social media and other platforms has made it difficult for theatre to hold the attention of young audiences.

"It is extremely important that you introduce it to the child because it's only when the child develops an interest in theatre then that is what it will pursue in spite of the fact that there is so many other stimulation available to the child," she said.

"Theatre leaves something for the imagination, films show you everything. Theatre allows you a wilful suspension of disbelief... Theatre has its own pull and I think if you develop a love for theatre, it can fuel your imagination in a way that art in its purity can," she added.

Azmi expressed hope that young and upcoming writers will create fresh content that could reinvigorate the theatrical landscape.

"If we think of it as something that can act and contribute rather than a necessity, then we will have a lot of young writers who are writing new content and it's only when it happens that we will get an upsurge," the veteran actor said.

Art Design Culture Collective, which promises to be a confluence of art, design, and culture, will take place from December 12 to 16 at Bikaner House.

