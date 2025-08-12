Search
Tue, Aug 12, 2025
Bengaluru Blasters vs Hubli Tigers: When, where to watch Match 5 of Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 2025

ByArunima Purohit
Updated on: Aug 12, 2025 02:57 pm IST

Bengaluru Blasters will play Hubli Tigers on August 13, 2025. Fans can watch the matches live on FanCode, accessible via OTTplay Premium

The Bengaluru Blasters are set to take on the Hubli Tigers in the fifth match of the ongoing Maharaja Cup 2025. The tournament has just started, and both teams have played one match each. Moreover, Blasters didn’t have a great first match since they lost against the Mysore Warriors by 39 runs. Despite skipper Mayank Agarwal’s incredible batting performance, the Blasters fell short of chasing the target.

Bengaluru Blasters vs Hubli Tigers(Maharaja Cup)
They had to chase 180 runs, thanks to the Warriors’ captain Manish Pandey, Sumit Kumar, and Harshil Dharmani’s knocks. Pandey smashed a half-century, helping the team win the match. He was also given the Player of the Match award for his performance. So, the Blasters must eye on winning the upcoming match against the Hubli Tigers to start their winning account in the tournament.

Match Details:

Match: Bengaluru Blasters vs Hubli Tigers, 5th Match

Date: Wednesday, 13th August 2025

Time: 3.15 PM IST

Venue: Srikantadatta Narasimha Raja Wadeyar Ground, Mysore

Where to Watch The Hundred 2025 in India?

The fans can watch all the matches of the Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 2025 on FanCode, accessible via OTTplay Premium. There are two matches almost every day, so the first game starts at 3.15 PM, while the second game starts at 7.15 PM IST. The toss time for both matches is 30 minutes before the start of the play.

Squads

Bengaluru Blasters Squad: Mayank Agarwal (c), Bhuvan Raju, Rohan Patil, Suraj Ahuja (wk), Shubhang Hegde, Naveen MG, Mohsin Khan, Rohan Naveen, Prateek Jain, Vidyadhar Patil, Punith S, Siddharth Akhil, Kruthik Krishna, LR Chethan, Ishaan S, Rohan Raju, Madhav Prakash Bajaj, Advith Shetty, Niranjan Naik

Hubli Tigers Squad: Devdutt Padikkal(c), Krishnan Shrijith(w), Mohammed Taha, Abhinav Manohar, Vijay Bharadwaj, Karthikeya KP, Manvanth Kumar L, Shivkumar Rakshith, Shanthaveri Nagaraja, KC Cariappa, Ritesh Bhatkal, Sankalp Shettennavar, Nishchith Pai, Nathan D'Mello, Shreesha Achar, Samarth Nagaraj, Prakhar Chaturvedi, Yash Raj Punja

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music, Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News along with War 2 Trailer at Hindustan Times.
