Best OTT releases to stream in each Indian language this week: Tehran to Janaki V vs State of Kerala

From an action-packed thriller to a compelling courtroom drama and a cop series are among the latest offerings in the OTT space this week. John Abraham’s Tehran opts for direct OTT premiere, while Suresh Gopi’s controversial film Janaki V vs State of Kerala too makes its digital debut a month after it released in theatres. On the other hand, Varsha Bollama shoulders a Telugu series in Constable Kanakam. Check out the best OTT releases to stream across Indian languages this week (August 11 - 17, 2025) Tehran, Janaki V vs State of Kerala

Latest OTT releases, across languages

John Abraham powers through Tehran as special officer Rajeev Kumar who vows revenge after the 2012 bombing in Delhi. But as he sets out to Tehran to take down the mastermind behind the bombing, his secret mission is jeopardised. Helmed by Arun Gopalan, the action-packed thriller also features Manushi Chhillar. If a film high on patriotic fervors is what you are looking for this Independence weekend, you should check out the John Abraham-starrer which skipped its theatrical release.

Malayalam actor Suresh Gopi, who is also a BJP MP, stars as a feisty lawyer in this courtroom drama, which narrates Janaki’s ordeal and fight for justice. Actress Anupama Parameswaran, who has a star status in Telugu industry, plays the lead role of the assault victim. The film was also in the news after the Censor Board objected to the name Janaki being used.

This film follows Santhakumar, who works at a garment factory in a Tamil Nadu town. After a gruelling day at work, Santhakumar gets way too drunk and stirs up trouble. Actor Prithiviraj Ramalingam plays the lead role in the film, which does bring in some novel ideas.

A woman cop, the first from her village, is at the centre of this series which delves into the mysterious disappearance of women. Constable Kanakam is determined to get to the bottom of the mystery after her friend Chandrika too goes missing. Actress Varsha Bollama stars in the titular role of the series, which promises a gripping cop thriller.

The film revolves around insurance agent Pali, who is quite fed up with his boss, and comes up with a plan to abduct him. But he drops the plan after Sonia intervenes. Malkiat Meet and Raj Dhaliwal, among others, star in this Punjabi film, which promises a chaotic blend of crime and comedy.