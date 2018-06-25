Bigg Boss Malayalam, episode 1: Mohanlal welcomes Ranjini Haridas, Anoop Chandran on show

The first season of Bigg Boss Malayalam began on June 22 in style. Mohanlal, who debuted on the small screen last year with his chat show Lal Salaam, will be hosting the controversial reality show in Malayalam. The show, which is based on the hit British show Big Brother, is hosted by Salman Khan in Hindi and its Tamil and Telugu formats have found favour with audiences too.

The first episode of Bigg Boss Malayalam began with some of the most popular dialogues from Mohanlal’s films. He introduced the format of the show to the Malayalam audience and explained that there will be 16 contestants in the show who will stay together in the Bigg Boss house for 100 days. The Bigg Boss house for this show is beautiful and inspired by the culture of Kerala. The audience got a tour of the house and the control room from Mohanlal.

Then contestants of the house were introduced one by one. Mohanlal began with Shwetha Menon who entered the house after performing on a Telugu song from Baahubali. Mohanlal introduced Swetha as the ‘beautiful girl who stole everyone’s hearts’.

Deepan Murali, a popular TV actor, was the second contestant of the house. Deepak said he has recently got married and his wife is not too happy about his decision to be a part of Bigg Boss. He went on to say that he is still doing it because his career is crucial.

Jagathy Sreekumar’s daughter Sreelakshmi was the next contestant of the house, followed by Srinish Aravind who rose to popularity with Malayalam serial, Pranayam. Mohanlal then introduced Hima Shankar, a theatre artist he met in Kasi during the shoot of Odiyan as the next contestant of the house.

Aristo Suresh is the next contestant and he sang songs from Angamaly Diaries. The actor-singer and lyricist is playfully reminded by Mohanlal that there will be no alcohol inside the house.

Diya Sana, the girl who organised the Kiss of Love and Bare Chest protests is up next. The came comedian Anoop Chandran who is welcomed with loud cheers in the house. On his heels came actor Aditi Rai.

Basheer Bashi, who was mired in controversy after his second marriage and the decision of his two wives to live together, entered the house next. Speaking about why he joined the show, he said that he would like change the public’s negative perception about him.

Manoj Varma, a Bengaluru-based actor, said he has joined the show to prove himself to people. Pearle Maaney, a popular VJ was introduced as the next contestant. Followed by Pearl come actor David John, Sabu and Archana Suseelan.

The final contestant of the house, who was deemed the most important by host Mohanlal, is Ranjini Haridas. The actor and a VJ is a social media influencer as well. In fact, Sabu, who has had a heated argument with Ranjini on social media wanted to be let out of the house as soon as he saw her enter the house.

After Mohanlal locks the house, there is complete chaos inside. The men end up occupying the women’s room and vice versa, leading to Bigg Boss informing that they have to occupy the correct rooms. later, Suresh hurts his legs and bleeds profusely. Other housemates take him to the confession room for first aid.

