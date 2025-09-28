A 17-year-old will face off against heavyweights Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor in Filmfare Best Actress race

The full list of nominees for the upcoming 2025 Filmfare Awards was announced on Saturday. Laapataa Ladies (starring Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastava) dominated with the most nominations. It was followed by Shraddha Kapoor's Stree 2, Ajay Devgn's Maidaan and Yami Gautam's Article 370. This actor's film was India's official entry to the Oscars.

Who is the 17-year-old competing with Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor, Vidya Balan

In the critics' award for best actor (female), the actors who were nominated include Alia Bhatt (Jigra), Kareena Kapoor (The Buckingham Murders), Nitanshi Goel (Laapataa Ladies), Pratibha Ranta (Laapataa Ladies) and Vidya Balan (Do Aur Do Pyaar).

A few of the female actors nominated for their work, such as Kareena and Vidya Balan, are in their 40s--45 and 46, respectively. Alia Bhatt is 32 years old, and Pratibha is 24. The youngest of these actors is Nitanshi, who is only 18 years old. She was 17 when she starred in the film.

Nitanshi beat Alia, Katrina, Shraddha earlier too

This isn't the first time that Nitanshi has been nominated along with such experienced actors. Earlier this year, she beat Alia Bhatt (Jigra), Katrina Kaif (Merry Christmas), Yami Gautam (Article 370), and Shraddha Kapoor (Stree 2) to bag her first major acting award. She won the Best Actress in a Leading Role (Female) category at the IIFA Awards 2025.

After winning the award, she told news agency ANI about the win. She had said, "I wasn't expecting this. I was hoping Laapataa Ladies would win big, but I didn't think I would win myself. The other nominees were incredible, and I'm a huge fan of all of them."

She had also made her debut at the Cannes Film Festival a few months ago. Nitanshi wore an ivory saree and an elaborate hairdo, which paid tribute to timeless female icons who defined the course of Hindi cinema.

About Nitanshi's debut film, other projects

In Laapataa Ladies, Nitanshi's debut film, she essayed the role of a young bride, Phool Kumari. Laapataa Ladies (2023) is a comedy-drama film directed by Kiran Rao. It also starred Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastava, Chhaya Kadam and Ravi Kishan, among others. Laapataa Ladies tells the story of two young newlywed brides who get exchanged during a train ride to their husbands' homes.

Apart from Laapataa Ladies, Nitanshi also starred in Maidaan (2024), directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma. It also starred Ajay Devgn in the lead role. She is yet to announce her next project.