30 years after Darr falling out, Sunny Deol is ready to work with Shah Rukh Khan again. Here’s why

Actors Sunny Deol and Shah Rukh Khan had a falling out after their 1993 film Darr, and they didn't speak to each other for a while. However, 30 years later, Sunny has extended an olive branch, expressing his desire to reunite with Shah Rukh on screen. Also read: Sunny Deol addresses old feud with Shah Rukh Khan when they didn't speak for 16 years: ‘Time heals everything’ It is believed that Sunny and Shah Rukh didn’t speak to each other for 16 years.

Is Sunny ready to work with Shah Rukh?

During Pinkvilla's Masterclass, Sunny expressed his desire to reunite with Shah Rukh when he was asked with whom he would like to do a two-hero film. Sunny noted that the film industry has changed, and directors no longer have the same level of control over character arcs, making it a good time for a potential collaboration.

Sunny said, “Aise decide karna kiske saath karunga nahi (To decide like this with whom I’d do it or not)… I mean, I would love to do it. I think anyone who is… Shah Rukh ke saath ek hi film ki thi. Toh ek aur kar sakte hain (I did only one film with Shah Rukh. So we can do another). It would be nice because that was a different period, and now it’s a different period, so definitely”.

Sunny added, “Pehle humare directors had control over the whole thing. Aaj kal humare directors ke paas itna control nahi hai aur kahaniyaan waisi ban bhi nahi rahi hain, which will justify the images of the actors. Woh bahut zaruri hai (Earlier, our directors had control over the whole thing. Today our directors don't have that much control, and the stories are not being made in a way that would justify the images of the actors. That is very important).”

What do we know about Shah Rukh Khan and Sunny Deol’s feud?

Sunny Deol and Shah Rukh Khan were said to have had a falling out after Shah Rukh’s villainous character was given a more favourable portrayal in their 1993 film Darr. Sunny was unhappy with how Shah Rukh's character of a stalker was glorified in Darr when he was the actual ‘hero’. It is believed that Sunny and Shah Rukh didn’t speak to each other for 16 years. During an appearance on Aap Ki Adalat, Sunny said, “At the end of the day, people loved me in the film. They loved Shah Rukh Khan as well. My only issue with the film was that I did not know they would glorify the villain. I always work in films with an open heart and believe the person. I believe in working with trust. Unfortunately, we have many actors and stars who don’t function in this manner. Maybe that’s the way they want to get their stardom.”