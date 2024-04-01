5 most expensive homes of Bollywood stars: From Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat to Ranbir Kapoor's Vastu

Bollywood stars are known for their larger-their-life personas. They also own some of the most luxurious spaces as their homes that form a part of their legacy. Let us take a look at some of the most expensive houses owned by Bollywood celebrities. (Also read: 5 most stunning celebrity homes you can't miss if you visit Juhu in Mumbai: Amitabh Bachchan, Rani Mukerji, Akshay Kumar) Check out these luxurious homes owned by Bollywood stars.

Mannat

Shah Rukh Khan's sea-facing bungalow in Mumbai‘s Bandstand neighbourhood is as famous as the star himself. Mannat is supposed to be valued at ₹200 crore and in an interview with Radio Mirchi the star had revealed it is one of the most expensive things he owns. Did you know that the property was originally called Villa Vienna? Shah Rukh bought ‘Villa Vienna’ from the ‘Bai Khorshed Bhanu Sanjana Trust’ in 2001 and renamed it ‘Mannat’ in 2005. Shah Rukh lives in Mannat with his wife, Gauri Khan, children Aryan, AbRam, Suhana and his sister Shehnaz.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

In May last year, Shah Rukh had accompanied Gauri for the launch of her book, My Life in Design, in Mumbai. He spoke about how they renovated Mannat. He had said, “It was way beyond (our budget). But we managed to buy (Mannat) which was worthy. It was quite debilitated, kind of broken and then we didn't have money to furnish it. Of course, we called one designer. The lunch that he served us telling us how he designed the house was way more than the salary I won in a month. We were like - this guy is going to charge a lot. So how do we do this house now, we bought it but what do we do with it.”

Read more: Mannat: A look inside Shah Rukh Khan’s ₹200 crore Mumbai mansion

Jalsa

Amitabh Bachchan resides in Jalsa in Juhu with wife, Jaya Bachchan, son Abhishek Bachchan, daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai and granddaughter Aaradhya Bachchan. Spread across an area of 10,000 sq ft, Jalsa is valued at ₹112 crore, as per 99acres.com.

Did you know that Amitabh did not buy Jalsa, but it was given to him as a gift? It was NC Sippy, the producer of his 1982 hit film Satte Pe Satta, who gifted him as a token of appreciation for his work.

Read more: Inside Amitabh Bachchan's beautiful white temple at his Mumbai home Jalsa. See pics

Vastu

Ranbir Kapoor’s home Vastu, where he lives with Alia Bhatt, is located in Pali Hill. The actors also got married in their house in an intmate ceremony where they were joined by close friends from Bollywood and their family, including their mothers Neetu Kapoor and Soni Razdan. It is said to be worth ₹35 crore, with an interior of 2,460 square ft comprising of 12-storeys.

Vastu has a pristine environment, which combines a lots of whites, blacks and browns and expansive, well-lit spaces. In the couple’s study, a portrait of Ranbir’s grandfather, the late actor-director Raj Kapoor is also present.

Ranbir and Alia recently bought an apartment worth ₹250 crore, which is set to be the 'most expensive' celebrity bungalow in Mumbai, beating Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat and Amitabh Bachchan’s Jalsa. As per a report by Bollywood Life, Ranbir 'will name the bungalow' in his and Alia's one-year-old daughter Raha Kapoor's name.

Read more: Step inside Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor’s stunning home with classic black-and-white interiors, Raj Kapoor photo, awards

Ranveer-Deepika's home

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone reside in a luxurious sea-view quadruplex apartment in Mumbai. They are also Shah Rukh's neighbours. As per an HT report in 2022, Ranveer and his dad's company purchased a quadraplex spread over the 16th to 19th floors of the under-construction Sagar Resham Co-operative Housing Society, located on BJ Road, Bandstand, Bandra. The carpet area is 11,266-square-foot, which is an exclusive of a 1,300-square-foot terrace. The total amount paid for thequadraplex is ₹118.94 crore, whereas the stamp duty paid for the registration is ₹7.13 crore.

Earlier Ranveer had shared pictures from a havan on Instagram in 2022 where Deepika was also present. A photo also showed them opening the gates of their new home.

Read more: Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh enter their new home with a greh pravesh puja. See pics

Virat-Anushka's home

Virat Kohli stays in a luxurious four-bedroom apartment which is situated on the 35th floor in Tower C of a three-tower complex named Omkar 1973. Virat bought this luxury space in 2016. The apartment boasts an area 7,171-square-foot and has a staggering view of the Arabian Sea.

Anushka often poses for photos in her house which offers a glimpse to her fans about her space. There is a living area which has a coral wall with tropical details like large tropical leaves of banana plant and some birds. Two sofas and two Anthropologie-style large mirrors were also situated in that space. Another room has grey walls with intricate French mouldings, while a second space has wooden flooring and wooden panelling on the walls.

Read more: Step inside Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli's living space with French mouldings, tropical-inspired walls

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place