Inside Amitabh Bachchan's beautiful white temple at his Mumbai home Jalsa. See pics

Actor Amitabh Bachchan has shared several pictures of his Mumbai home, Jalsa. Taking to his blog on Monday, Amitabh also posted a few photos giving a glimpse inside the temple within the premises of Jalsa. (Also Read | Amitabh Bachchan shares pic from Ayodhya's Ram Temple, calls visit ‘sublime, serene, filled with reverence’) Amitabh Bachchan inside his home, Jalsa.

Amitabh shares pics of Jalsa temple

Amitabh also posted a few photos on X (formerly Twitter). He wrote in Hindi, "T 4918 Aastha (Faith) (triangle flag emojis) Doodh arpan Shivji pe, aur jal arpan tusi pe (Offering milk to Shivji and water to tulsi)."

In a photo, posted on his blog, several white marble statues of deities were seen inside the temple. They were garlanded with fresh flowers. A black shivling was also kept on a white marble stand. Golden bells hung from the ceiling of the temple.

In some pictures, Amitabh was seen pouring milk on the shivling. He also offered water to a tulsi plant in his garden. The actor was seen dressed in a black hoodie and matching pants. However, he was barefoot.

In a photo, several white marble statues of deities were seen.

Amitabh met fans, Abhishek accompanied him

Amitabh also posted several pictures on his blog as he met his fans on Sunday. His fans assemble outside his house on Sundays in large numbers to catch sight of the actor. For over 40 years, Amitabh has been making sure to meet them.

The actor waved to the awaiting fans at the gate of his residence. His son-actor Abhishek Bachchan also made a surprise appearance from his balcony on Sunday. Abhishek, dressed in a red tracksuit, also waved at the fans.

When Amitabh spoke about his fans

Earlier, in his blog, Amitabh had shared that he always takes off his shoes before meeting his fans, describing it as a "devotion" for him to interact with his well-wishers. He wrote, "I do observe though that the numbers are in lesser magnitude and the enthusiasm has lessened and the screams of joy now transferred to the mobile camera .. and that is more evident now an indication that time has moved on and nothing lasts forever."

Amitabh's upcoming films

Amitabh will be next seen in the sci-fi action thriller film Kalki 2898 AD alongside Deepika Padukone and Prabhas. Helmed by Nag Ashwin, the film also stars Kamal Haasan and Disha Patani. It will hit the theatres on May 9, 2024. Amitabh also has a courtroom drama film, Section 84, in the pipeline.

