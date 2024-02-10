Amitabh Bachchan shares pic from Ayodhya's Ram Temple, calls visit ‘sublime, serene, filled with reverence’

Actor Amitabh Bachchan has shared a picture of himself a day after visiting the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter) on Saturday, Amitabh shared the photo as he stood inside the newly-built temple. (Also Read | Amitabh Bachchan visits Ayodhya to seek blessings at Ram Mandir. See pics) Amitabh Bachchan inside Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

Amitabh shares pic of his Ram Temple visit

In the picture, Amitabh had his back to the camera, while he folded his hands and smiled, looking at the deity. Sharing the picture, he wrote in Hindi, "Jai Shri Ram (triangular flag emoji). Aastha ne phir bulaaya, aur kheeche chale gaye hum (Faith called again, and I was drawn to go there)."

Amitabh pens note about Ayodhya visit

Sharing the same photo on his blog, Amitabh wrote, "A travel to the God’s again .. Ayodhya .. and back by the late evening .. sublime, serene, and filled with the reverence that divinity has ever instilled in us all ..Love and may the blessings of the Almighty be within us all." For the visit, Amitabh wore a white kurta, pyjama and saffron jacket.

About Amitabh's Ayodhya visit

Amitabh reached Ayodhya airport on Friday afternoon by a chartered flight and then travelled to Ram temple for darshan and aarti, as per news agency PTI. He spent about half an hour inside the temple premises and also had a glimpse of the temple building from outside. After attending the special prayer service at the Ram temple, Amitabh reached the official residence of Ayodhya commissioner in Faizabad city for lunch.

Actor visited Pran Pratistha ceremony last month

Amitabh had also attended the grand consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple on January 22. Following the darshan last month, Amitabh took to his social media account to share a glimpse of his visit. He wrote in a blog post, “A day filled with the relevance of divine spirit .. back from the Pran Pratishtha ceremony at Ayodhya .. the glory, the celebration and the belief of faith .. immersed in the reckoning of the TEMPLE at Shri Ram's birth. Not much can be said beyond this .. for faith does not possess description.”

Significantly, Amitabh also bought a 10,000-square-feet plot in Ayodhya a few days ahead of the Pran Pratistha ceremony.

About Amitabh's upcoming films

Amitabh will be next seen in the sci-fi action thriller film Kalki 2898 AD alongside Deepika Padukone and Prabhas. The film will hit the big screens on May 9. The film also features Kamal Haasan and Disha Patani in pivotal roles. He also has a courtroom drama film, Section 84, in the pipeline. Helmed by Ribhu Dasgupta, the film also stars Diana Penty, Nimrat Kaur, and Abhishek Banerjee in the lead roles.

