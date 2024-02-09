Amitabh Bachchan visits Ayodhya to seek blessings at Ram Mandir. Watch

Actor Amitabh Bachchan arrived in Ayodhya on Friday to visit the newly consecrated Ram Mandir. This comes a few days after he participated in the consecration ceremony in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi a few days ago. (Also Read: Amitabh Bachchan addresses Bollywood vs South cinema debate: 'Saying they're doing better than us isn't right') Amitabh Bachchan was spotted in Ayodhya(PTI)

Amitabh in Ayodhya

In a video sourced by PTI, Amitabh can be seen flanked by heavy security as he heads to the Ram Mandir to seek blessings. Sharing the video, the news agency wrote, “Actor Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) visits Ayodhya's Ram Mandir to offer prayers.” The actor can be seen dressed in traditional wear as he makes his way to the temple. NDTV reports that the actor is in Uttar Pradesh to inaugurate a new showroom for a leading jewellery brand, for which he is the brand ambassador.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

His earlier visit

Amitabh was also in Ayodhya on January 22 for the pran prathishta ceremony of Ram Mandir. He was among the thousands of guests from the fields of entertainment, sports and politics who were invited. He was accompanied by his son, actor Abhishek Bachchan, on the day. After the event, he shared some pictures on X, including a glimpse of the Ram Lalla idol in the temple.

In his blog, he called it “a day filled with the relevance of divine spirit.” He wrote, “A day filled with the relevance of divine spirit .. back from the Pran Pratishtha ceremony at Ayodhya .. the glory, the celebration and the belief of faith .. immersed in the reckoning of the TEMPLE at Shri Ram's birth.. Not much can be said beyond this .. for faith does not possess description .. (sic)”

A plot in Ayodhya

Ahead of the Ram Mandir consecration, Amitabh reportedly bought a plot in a seven-star enclave in Ayodhya. It is reportedly a 10,000 sq ft plot and is about 15 minutes away from Ram Mandir.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place