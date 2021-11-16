A woman’s marital status doesn’t determine her career anymore: Divya Khosla Kumar

Producer, director and actor Divya Khosla Kumar marked her acting debut in the Hindi film industry with Ab Tumhare Hawale Watan Saathiyo (2004). Almost 17 years later, she is all set for her second feature film, Satyameva Jayate 2 (SMJ 2). But she is not worried about the long break. In fact, she believes that she is back at the right time.

Kumar says, “This is a great time to be a female actor in the industry. Some amazing roles are being written.” According to her, female artistes witnessing a dearth of acting offers post their marriage is passé. “We have moved beyond the perception that one’s marital status determines the course of their career. The success that Deepika (Padukone) and Kareena (Kapoor Khan) have achieved is a testament to that. We’ve left the 90s behind and thankfully so,” she quips.

The director of Yaariyan (2014) and Sanam Re (2016) wants to focus on carving a niche for herself as an actor currently and reveals that she has no plans of directing herself in a film. “My headspace, as a director, is very different. (As an actor) I’ve never seen myself as a part of the world that I envision as a filmmaker. Hats off to Ajay Devgn, Farhan Akhtar and Aamir Khan, who have directed themselves. It’s a very difficult job and it’s extremely strenuous.”

As she gears up for the release of SMJ 2, she admits that she’s more excited, than nervous. “I wasn’t nervous on the first day of the shoot either. I never lost touch (with acting), because I did a few music videos where I acted. Being on a set gives a lot of creative satisfaction and I truly believe that I belong there. I would say that a set is my happy place,” Kumar says.

The director-actor will essay a strong and empowered woman in the film who is a politician and doting wife. She is said to have undergone intense preparation to get into the skin of her character under the guidance of her director, Milap Zaveri. “Milap had briefed me that my character is to portray the strong and empowered woman of today’s generation who maintains the ideal work-life balance and stands for what’s right. I had studied several iconic films such as Aandhi (1975) to understand how to portray my role to the best of my ability. It, especially, was tough for me as I had to put on weight for my role. I’m so glad to have got this chance to showcase a new side of me,” Kumar signs off.