Aamir Khan, Ajay Devgn seen together at event. Their reunion has an Ishq connection

Bollywood stars Aamir Khan and Ajay Devgn on Saturday attended the mahurat of the film Tera Yaar Hoon Main. The actors posed for pictures together and were seen chatting away on camera. (Also Read – Ajay Devgn jokes about Akshay Kumar’s early rising habit: ‘Woh pehle doodhwala tha’) Aamir Khan and Ajay Devgn reunite at an event

Ishq reunion

Aamir wore a red shirt and black glasses for the event and sported a rugged look, while Ajay looked dapper in a black T-shirt, denims, and white jacket. In the visuals captured by the paparazzi, Aamir and Ajay can be seen greeting each other with a warm hug. They even posed together on the red carpet.

Many netizens were even reminded of Aamir and Ajay's film Ishq after witnessing their heartfelt reunion at the event. On social media, several fans expressed happiness at seeing the reunion of Aamir and Ajay, hoping to see them together in movies again. "We want Ishq 2...so happy to see them together," a fan commented. "Major nostalgic...two best actors together," another fan wrote.

Ishq connection to Ajay, Aamir's reunion

Tera Yaar Hoon Main marks the Bollywood debut of veteran director Indra Kumar's son Aman. Aamir and Ajay, who share a long association with Indra Kumar, marked their gracious presence at the event, evoking nostalgia among fans. Ajay and Aamir joyfully reminisced about their days shooting Ishq with Indra Kumar and offered their best wishes to his son, Aman Kumar, for his much-anticipated debut.

Johny Lever, Sajid Khan and Aftab Shivdasani were also present at the event to cheer for the team of Tera Yaar Hoon Main. Milap Zaveri has come on board to direct the film, which also stars Paresh Rawal and Akanksha Sharma.

Ajay and Aamir's Ishq also starred Kajol, Juhi Chawla, and Johnny Lever, among others. Besides Ishq, Indra also directed Aamir in Dil (1990) and Mann (1999). He also worked with Ajay in Masti (2004), Total Dhamaal (2019), and Thank God (2022). Ajay recently disclosed that the next instalment in the comedy franchise Dhamaal is also in the works.

While Ajay will be seen in Naam, Azad, Raid 2, De De Pyaar De 2, and Son of Sardar 2, Aamir will next star in Sitaare Zameen Par.