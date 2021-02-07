Aamir Khan arrives from Alibaug with Kiran Rao in blue hair, Ira, Azad and his trusty pillow. See pics

Actor Aamir Khan was spotted at the Gateway of India in Mumbai on Sunday. He was joined by his family as they arrived on a ferry from Alibaug.

Aamir was seen in a blue shirt and beige pants, wearing a mask and also carrying his trusty pillow, which usually accompanies him on all his flights and journeys. There was also his wife, filmmaker Kiran Rao, who sported beautiful electric blue hair. She was seen in a white dress and white sneakers as she made her way from the ferry.

Aamir's daughter, Ira, was seen in a dark T-shirt and black shorts, holding on to her brother, Azad, helping him navigate through the paparazzi. The young boy was seen in a blue T-shirt and blue jeans. See their pictures here:

Aamir has a home in Alibaug as well where he and his family spend a lot of time together. While Aamir is not very active on social media, Ira often shares pictures of the family and their home, on Instagram.

Aamir was last seen in 2018's Thugs Of Hindostan. The film starred Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh but underperformed at the box office. His next release will be Laal Singh Chaddha with Kareena Kapoor Khan.

The film’s release has been postponed to Christmas 2021. The movie, which is an official remake of Tom Hanks’ 1994 feature Forrest Gump, was previously scheduled to hit the theatres on December 25 2020.

Kareena, who plays the female lead (Robin Wright's character) in the film, had wrapped up her portion of the shoot in October. The Jab We Met actor took to Instagram to post a picture of herself and Aamir to mark her last day on sets. The picture saw the two actors sitting in a farm, enjoying a chat session with each other.

