Aamir Khan calls Dharmendra a ‘gentle giant’, recalls when son Azad met him: ‘He was a great human being’

BySantanu Das
Published on: Nov 27, 2025 10:02 pm IST

Aamir Khan shared a heartwarming anecdote about Dharmendra and praised him for always being kind. The veteran actor died on November 24.

Bollywood icon Dharmendra died at the age of 89 on November 24. The actor was recently discharged from Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital last week and has been recuperating at home. Tributes and condolences from several stars followed quickly, as many called his death the ‘end of an era.’ Aamir Khan attended the funeral of the actor in Mumbai. The actor has now shared an anecdote about the late star on the sidelines of the 56th International Film Festival of India.

Aamir Khan during Dharmendra's funeral at Vile Parle crematory, in Mumbai, India, on Monday, Nov. 24, 2025. (HT Photo / Hindustan Times)
Aamir Khan during Dharmendra's funeral at Vile Parle crematory, in Mumbai, India, on Monday, Nov. 24, 2025.

What Aamir shared

According to news agency ANI, Aamir said, “I used to go and sit with him. One day, I took Azad with me, my son. I said, I want you to meet someone, because Azad has not seen his work really. But he came with me and we spent a couple of hours with him and it was really wonderful.”

He went on to add, "Dharamji was not only such a fine actor, but he was a great human being. He was so gentle, he was like a gentle giant. And he was very loving, no matter who he would meet, whether it's a colleague, whether it's someone not from the industry, he would always be very warm and soft in meeting people," the 'Lagaan' actor added.

He called Dharmendra's death a 'great loss' to the film industry. “Dharamji was an Institution, his Satyakam still teaches us, he was a wonderful person, he was a great actor and it's a great loss for all of us. He had such a good command of his language. I mean, his Hindustani was so clean. It was amazing to hear him, even in live events when he would speak, he had such grace.”

In a career spanning over six decades, Dharmendra has given several memorable performances in films like Ayee Milan Ki Bela, Phool Aur Patthar, Aaye Din Bahar Ke, Seeta Aur Geeta, Raja Jani, Jugnu, Yaadon Ki Baaraat, Dost, Sholay, Pratiggya, Charas, Dharam Veer, among others.

He will be seen on screen for the final time in the war drama 'Ikkis' starring Agastya Nanda.

