Drishyam 3 box office collection day 6: Ajay Devgn film remains steady despite midweek drop, collects ₹230 crore

Drishyam 3 box office collection day 6: Drishyam 3, with Ajay Devgn returning as Vijay Salgaonkar, registered a mammoth opening weekend upon release on October 2. The thriller directed by Abhishek Pathak crossed ₹100 crore in two days. As the week began, the film showed great momentum too. Let's take a look at how the film is performing midweek. Drishyam 3 box office collection day 6: Ajay Devgn’s biggest opener now eyes Drishyam 2's lifetime record.

Drishyam 3 midweek report card Last Friday, Drishyam 3 delivered a record opening for Ajay Devgn. The advance bookings for Drishyam The Conclusion opened on September 27, and the film went on to collect ₹27 crore before its release. By the end of the day, the film went on to collect ₹66.75 crore net across India. This is the third biggest opening by a Hindi film ever and the biggest in Ajay Devgn’s career.

While it dipped on Saturday, bringing in ₹53.50 crore, the film recovered on Sunday, bringing in ₹61 crore. In its first weekend, Drishyam 3 has outpaced the collections of films such as War and Tiger 3, beating the lifetime of Awarapan 2. As per the latest update from Sacnilk, Drishyam 3 has collected ₹12.96 crore on Wednesday. Although it is the lowest single-day haul for the film, it has still earned in double digits, showing a remarkable hold for a weekday. This takes its total net collection to ₹229.96 crore by 10 pm.