Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan celebrates first wedding anniversary with Nupur Shikhare, shares goofy pics. See here

Ira Khan, daughter of actor Aamir Khan, and Nupur Shikhare celebrated their first wedding anniversary with goofy pictures. Taking to Instagram, Ira posted a bunch of photos featuring herself and Nupur. (Also Read | Ira Khan blames father Aamir Khan for getting trolled for photo with Nick Jonas: ‘I had no idea…’) Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare got married last year.

Ira and Nupur clock first wedding anniversary

In the first photo, the duo sat on the balcony, smiling and looking at each other. Ira kissed Nupur in the next photo as he made a funny face. Nupur snuggled next to her in another picture. Both of them made faces as they clicked a selfie.

Ira shares new pics with Nupur

A picture showed Nupur near the phone as Ira sat on the floor leaning against the balcony. Ira and Nupur sat with their back towards each other in a photo. The last photo showed both of them making angry faces as they looked at each other.

In the photos, Nupur wore a black kurta-pyjama and yellow jacket. Ira was seen in a printed grey saree. She simply captioned teh post, "Happy Anniversary, my love (red heart emojis)."

About Ira and Nupur

Ira married her long-time boyfriend and fitness trainer Nupur in an intimate wedding on January 3, 2024. Ira and Nupur at first solemnised their relationship via a registered marriage at Taj Lands End, Bandra, in Mumbai on January 3. They then tied the knot as per Christian rituals in Udaipur. The wedding ceremony was attended by close friends and family, followed by a grand reception in Mumbai.

It was graced by Bollywood stars such as Saira Banu, Dharmendra, Rekha, Jaya Bachchan, Hema Malini, Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Sushmita Sen, Katrina Kaif, and Esha Deol among others. Aamir Khan and his family members were all dressed to the nines. Ira's cousin and actor Imran Khan also marked his presence at the function.

At the wedding festivities, the entire Khan family posed for the camera. Aamir's ex-wife, Kiran Rao, was not present as she was unwell. Aamir posed with his first wife, Reena Dutta, son Junaid Khan, nephew Imran Khan, sister Nikhat Khan, son Azad Rao Khan, and the family of Nupur.

Reportedly, Nupur and Ira met during the Covid-19 lockdown when Nupur was training Aamir Khan and Ira was living with her father. The duo had an engagement party in November 2023.