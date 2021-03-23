Aamir Khan even got involved with the music and lyrics of his special song Har Funn Maula, says Kunal Kapoor

Actor Aamir Khan, true to his reputation as a perfectionist, got involved with the music and lyrics of his special song appearance in the upcoming film Koi Jaane Na. Aamir appeared with Elli AvrRam in the song Har Funn Maula.

Koi Jaane Na has been directed by Aamir's friend, Amin Hajee. Aamir and Amin have worked together on films such as Lagaan and Mangal Pandey: The Rising. The film, due out on March 26, features Kunal Kapoor and Amyra Dastur.

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Kunal was asked about Aamir's reticence to do favours for friends in the industry, and how he would prefer damaging relationships over doing something for the sake of it. Kunal said, "The thing with Aamir is that he's incredible fun to be around. I love sitting with him, I love hanging out with him, because he has so many incredible insights but also because he's lots of fun. This is just one song, but he spent so many weeks rehearsing it, he got so involved in the lyrics of the song, he got so involved in the music of the song. To see someone who is so passionate about his craft, even 30 years later, is just fantastic to watch."

Har Funn Maula features Elli and Aamir in a club setting, and was released earlier this month. The lyrics of the song are penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya; the music is by Tanishk Bagchi.

Also read: When Elli AvrRam asked perfectionist Aamir Khan for extra take on Har Funn Maula, here's how he reacted

Previously, choreographer Bosco Gonsalves, of the duo Bosco-Caesar, lauded Aamir's dedication to performing the dance steps. "He is not known for dancing, but surprisingly for this song, which is all about groove and style, he delivered fabulously. He is very dedicated and keeps giving shots with variations for us to choose from. Nowadays, we have to cut down big songs into small cuts to make it look pacy but Aamir was giving us long takes without any mistakes. We have just put insertions like a close-up to enhance the song. Fans will get to witness Aamir Khan in a never-seen-before dance avatar," he told a leading daily.

Aamir and Kunal worked together in Rang De Basanti. Aamir's last release was Thugs of Hindostan. He will next be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha, a remake of Tom Hanks-starrer Forrest Gump.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON