Aamir Khan is dubbed 'Box Office ka Baap' by exhibitors after Sitaare Zameen Par success; felicitated at special event

Aamir Khan's film Sitaare Zameen Par proved to be a box office winner, despite competing with new releases such as Kajol's Maa and Vishnu Manchu's Kannappa. The film's triumph has earned Aamir a special honour, which dubs him as the "Box Office Ka Baap". Also read: Aamir Khan says it's 'difficult for masses to watch films' due to high-priced tickets in multiplexes, suggests solution Aamir Khan was last seen in Sitaare Zameen Par.

Aamir gets a special award

According to Sacnilk, Sitaare Zameen Par has performed well and earned an estimated ₹137.80 crore (nett) in India in 15 days. Before the release of the film, Aamir had revealed that the makers had decided not to release the film on any streaming platforms, making it a theatre-only release.

Now, to celebrate the film’s roaring success, a special evening was hosted by multiplex exhibitors, which was graced by Aamir himself. The event was organised by PVR INOX Pictures and Cinepolis. The event brought together exhibitors from across India who came forward to felicitate Aamir.

At the evening, Aamir received tokens of appreciation from the exhibitors.

During the event, exhibitors presented him with commemorative mementoes as a gesture of appreciation and respect. He also got a special honour, titled, Box Office Ka Baap. The pictures also show Aamir having a conversation with the exhibitors. The evening was also attended by the team of his film, Sitaare Zameen Par.

Aamir's work file

Aamir was most recently seen in Sitaare Zameen Par, directed by RS Prasanna. The film was released in theatres on June 20. It is a spiritual sequel to the critically acclaimed 2007 movie Taare Zameen Par.

The film stars Aamir as a basketball coach who guides a team of ten differently-abled individuals. The movie is produced by Aamir Khan himself, along with Aparna Purohit and Ravi Bhagchandka.

The film also features Genelia D'Souza alongside newcomers Aroush Datta, Gopi Krishna Varma, Samvit Desai, Vedant Sharma, Ayush Bhansali, Ashish Pendse, Rishi Shahani, Rishabh Jain, Naman Mishra, and Simran Mangeshkar. The film worked well at the box office. It marked his comeback to the big screen after the failure of Laal Singh Chaddha. As per Sacnilk, the worldwide collection of the film stands at ₹217.50 crore.