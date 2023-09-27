Aamir Khan greets Mumbai BJP president with sweets as he arrives at his home for Ganpati darshan. Watch

Actor Aamir Khan recently visited the home of Mumbai BJP president Ashish Shelar to participate in Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations and seek blessings. Several videos and pictures of the actor at the venue emerged online. Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, a paparazzo posted a video as Aamir arrived for the celebrations. (Also Read | Aamir Khan donates ₹25 lakh to families affected by Himachal Pradesh disaster) Aamir Khan with Mumbai BJP president Ashish.

Aamir seeks Ganpati's blessings

In the clip, Aamir walked towards Ashish's home with a big plate of sweets in his hands. He also greeted Ashish outside the temple. Aaamir along with several people walked inside the temple for darshan. Following this, Aamir was gifted a bouquet and a photo frame. For the ocassion, Aamir wore a white kurta, and beige pyjama. He also wore glasses.

Aamir's last film

Aamir was last seen in the drama film Laal Singh Chaddha alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan. The film failed to impress the audience at the box office. The actor has now locked the Christmas 2024 date for the release of his next film, as per trade analyst Taran Adarsh.

Aamir's upcoming film

His next film will clash with Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal’s Welcome To The Jungle on Christmas 2024. The film will go on floors in January 2024, as per Taran. Further details about the project are still awaited.

Aamir's recent production

Aamir's production Laapataa Ladies, which is directed by Kiran Rao received a positive response at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF). Laapataa Ladies stars Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastava, Chhaya Kadam, and Ravi Kishan in lead roles.

The film was screened at the grand premiere at the prestigious Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) on September 8. Set in 2001, in rural India, Laapataa Ladies follows the jolly mess that ensues when two young brides get lost from a train. Presented by Jio Studios, Laapataa Ladies is directed by Kiran Rao and produced by Aamir Khan and Jyoti Deshpande.

The film has been made under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions and Kindling Productions, with the script based on an award-winning story by Biplab Goswami. The film will release on January 5, 2024.

