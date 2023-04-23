Aamir Khan, Kangana Ranaut, Katrina Kaif, Salman Khan attend Arpita Khan and Aayush Sharma's Eid party. See pics

Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan and his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma hosted a party on the occasion of Eid in Mumbai. Many celebrities including Aamir Khan, Kangana Ranaut, Katrina Kaif, Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Suniel Shetty, Kartik Aaryan, and Shehnaz Gill among others attended the bash. (Also Read | Salman Khan celebrates Eid with full family, then greets fans outside home. Watch) Aamir Khan, Kangana Ranaut, Katrina Kaif, and Salman Khan attended Arpita Khan's Eid party.

Dia Mirza, Huma Qureshi, Tabu, Helen, Salma Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal, Pooja Hegde, Mini Mathur, Kabir Khan, and Sohail Khan also attended the bash. Sangeeta Bijlani, Arbaz Khan, Anshula Kapoor, Disha Patani, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Ishita Dutta, and Vatsal Sheth were also seen posing for the paparazzi.

For the occasion, Katrina Kaif and Sangeeta Bijlani wore a cream coloured suit. Kangana Ranaut opted for a yellow and blue outfit. Salman Khan arrived at the bash dressed in a black shirt, denims and black shoes. Aamir Khan was seen in a red and white short kurta and paired it with blue pants. Anil Kapoor was seen in a blue and purple outfit.

Tabu was seen in a blue outfit for the bash. Helen and Salma arrived at the bash together. While Salma wore a printed blue suit, Helen was seen in a pink outfit. Kartik Aaryan opted for a blue shirt, denims and shoes. Suniel Shetty was seen in a blue shirt, matching pants and white shoes.

Shehnaaz Gill opted for a dark pink outfit for the Eid bash. The host of the evening, Arpita wore a printed royal blue suit while Aayush opted for a black and white outfit. Dia Mirza and Huma Qureshi opted for white ethnic outfits for the evening. Ibrahim was seen in a white shirt under a purple jacket, white pants and dark brown shoes.

On Saturday afternoon, Salman kept the annual ritual of meeting fans on Eid. He came to the balcony of his house to greet the sea of fans on occasion. Salman waved and smiled at the fans.

Salman is back to theatres on Eid after four years with Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ka Jaan. The film didn't open on a promising note. Helmed by Farhad Samji, the film also stars Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, and Venkatesh Daggubati in pivotal roles. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan collected ₹15.81 crore on its opening day at the box office.

