Aamir Khan kisses and hugs a 'visibly emotional' daughter Ira Khan, internet slams paparazzi for not giving them privacy

Actor Aamir Khan and his daughter Ira Khan stepped out of their homes as they met in Mumbai on Monday. Several videos and pictures of the duo emerged on social media platforms. A section of the people think that Ira looked emotional. (Also Read | Ira Khan reviews brother Junaid Khan's Loveyapa, can't stop praising him: 'How good of an actor he is') Ira Khan is the daughter of Aamir Khan and his first wife, Reena Dutta.

Aamir Khan meets daughter Ira in Mumbai

In a clip, posted on Instagram by a paparazzo, Ira was seen telling Aamir something as she walked away. Aamir turned around, called her and gave her a hug. He also planted a kiss on her head. The actor then got inside his car.

Next, Ira was seen leaving the venue in her car. She was dressed in a black T-shirt, pants and shoes. Aamir opted for a blue T-shirt, denims and white sneakers. Taking to the comments section, a person wrote, “She looks like she is about to cry or already cried. Ira is visibly emotional.”

A comment read, "Don't flash the camera on her face. She looks like she is in an emotional state." "Ira cried? She looks a little disturbed. Giver her privacy," commented a fan. Ira is the daughter of Aamir and his first wife, Reena Dutta. She also has a brother Junaid Khan.

When Ira opened up about her mental health

Ira has always been vocal about her mental health. In October 2020, she said that she was diagnosed with clinical depression. She also shared posts on Instagram in which she spoke about her anxiety attacks. In 2023, Aamir told News18 India how Ira's then-boyfriend-celebrity fitness trainer Nupur Shikhare emotionally supported her when she was battling depression.

About Ira Khan

In January this year, Ira and Nupur celebrated their first wedding anniversary. They tied the knot in an intimate wedding on January 3, 2024. They first solemnised their relationship via a registered marriage at Taj Lands End, Bandra, in Mumbai on January 3.

They then tied the knot as per Christian rituals in Udaipur. The wedding ceremony was attended by close friends and family, followed by a grand reception in Mumbai.