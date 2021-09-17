Aamir Khan personally called Naga Chaitanya to offer Laal Singh Chaddha: 'He felt I’d be apt for the role'

Telugu actor Naga Chaitanya is set to make his Bollywood debut with Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha. While the actor had shared a picture with Aamir and his ex-wife Kiran Rao from their shoot in Ladakh, Chaitanya has now opened up about how he bagged the role.

Laal Singh Chaddha is the Hindi adaptation of Hollywood film Forrest Gump. The movie, which released in 1994, starred Tom Hanks in the lead.

Speaking with Deccan Chronicle, Chaitanya revealed that he received a call from Aamir himself. “I got a call from Aamir Khan. After discussing the initial modalities of the script, I went to Mumbai for final discussions and was quickly on board. It was like magic! Aamir said he’d watched some of my performances and trailers of my film and was very impressed and that he felt I’d be apt for the role,” he said.

Chaitanya said hat while he was amazed by Aamir's excitement and energy levels on the sets, he also shared that Aamir was up-to-date with the developments taking place in the Telugu film industry. “He’s a music lover and wanted me to play my ANR and NTR’s old classics, apart from current film songs,” he said.

It was previously reported that Chaitanya would essay the role of Aamir's best friend in the film. Laal Singh Chaddha had roped in Vijay Sethupathi as well. However, the actor had to bow out of the project owing to scheduling issues due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Speaking with News Minute, Vijay said, “Covid happened. It ransacked all our plans. After the lockdown I had five Telugu projects in various stages of production to complete. I just couldn’t accommodate Laal Singh Chaddha in my schedule.”

Laal Singh Chaddha also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and Mona Singh in pivotal roles. Aamir and Kareena were recently photographed in Mumbai shooting for the film as well.