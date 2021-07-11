Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan posts another food review, gives a glimpse of her kitchen

Actor Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan has discovered a new passion on Instagram. She has shared yet another video of herself, reviewing a piece of cake.

In the video, Ira Khan is seen in an orange top and black skirt, opening the door of her fridge and picking up a plate with a chocolate cake. She is then seen eating the cake while sitting next to a window.

Sharing the video, she wrote, "Flourless Chocolate Fudge from Out of the Blue. @outofthebluebombay The crusty top was nice. The dessert itself was average. I had it cold and then I heated it for 10 seconds. The consistency was much nicer but it didn't improve the taste. It could be because it's flourless.. but it was just too.. gelatinous I guess." She gave video credits to her boyfriend, Nupur Shikhare.

Ira's followers showered her with compliments and a few marriage proposals too. "Will you marry me please tell me I'm waiting for your reply," wrote one. "Has it all finished," asked another.

Last week, Ira had also reviewed a slice of tiramisu. "Tiramisu Tres Leche from Cheesecake Republic. @cheesecake_republic I wouldn't suggest combining Tiramisu and Tres Leche because they're both strong, rich flavours. However - The sponge is soft and moist and yummy! The coffee cuts the sweetness of the condensed milk so if you're a sweet tooth but like Tres Leche, this is a good bet. It isn't a replacement for Tiramisu or Tres Leche individually but on its own standing, it's a great dessert. If you're having a massive sweet craving and you like the taste of coffee...It's heavy so don't be greedy and take a huge helping Enjoy," she wrote.

Also read: Bhuj teaser: Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha bring an action epic to Disney+ Hotstar

Ira often shares pictures and videos with her boyfriend Nupur on Instagram. She made her directorial debut with stage play Medea, starring Hazel Keech in the lead.