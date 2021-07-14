Aamir Khan's team denies littering during Laal Singh Chaddha shoot: 'When we leave a location we leave it cleaner'

Aamir Khan's production house, Aamir Khan Productions, has dismissed claims that the crew of Laal Singh Chaddha polluted a shooting location in Ladakh and left the place dirty.

Aamir Khan, along with his team, has been shooting in Ladakh for the film that will feature Kareena Kapoor Khan opposite him. Nearly a week after a video from the shoot location went viral online and alleged that the team had left the place dirty and full of trash, Aamir Khan Productions issued a statement denying the allegations.

In the statement, the Aamir Khan Productions team said, "To whomsoever it may concern: AKP (Aamir Khan Productions) would like to clarify that as a company we follow strict protocols for cleanliness in and around our shooting spaces. We have a team which makes sure that the location is kept trash-free at all times. At the end of the day there is a re-check of the entire location. At the end of the entire schedule, we make sure that when we leave a location we leave it as clean, or cleaner than we found it."





The statement added that the shoot locations are always clean, and are open to inspection by authorities. "We believe that there are some rumours/allegations about our location not being kept clean. We strongly deny such claims. Our location is always open to relevant local authorities to carry out checks anytime that they like," it said.

This is the gift Bollywood star Amir Khan's upcoming movie Lal Singh Chada has left for the villagers of Wakha in Ladakh.

Amir Khan himself talks big about environmental cleanliness at Satyamev Jayate but this is what happens when it comes to himself. pic.twitter.com/exCE3bGHyB — Jigmat Ladakhi 🇮🇳 (@nontsay) July 8, 2021

Last week, video clips from Ladakh alleged that Aamir Khan's team shot for Laal Singh Chaddha and left without cleaning the area. The video showed used water bottles scattered across the location. Dia Mirza also shared the video on Instagram Stories.

Also read: Shweta Basu Prasad feels directors need to be approachable towards getting female perspective right

Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya will also be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha. Directed by Advait Chandan, the film is an official Hindi remake of Tom Hanks' 1994 blockbuster Forrest Gump.