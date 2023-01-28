Aamir Khan sports grey hair and beard at rare public appearance; fans say 'sir ka comeback ka koi irada nahi lag raha'

Aamir Khan, who was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha, which was released in August 2022, has been letting his hair go natural. After the actor debuted his grey hairstyle last year, he has been spotted at a recent event in Delhi, where he rocked a salt-and-pepper look. Aamir wore an ethnic black outfit for the event, where he posed for pictures with Punjabi singer Jasbir Jassi, better known as Jassi. Aamir was also seen sitting at a table and listening to a singer perform and clapping for him. Also read: Aamir Khan sports stylish moustache in video with Kiran Rao for their Paani Foundation

Although Aamir has been styling his short hair in the same spiky way, it's now a bright grey. In November last year, during an event that marked his first public appearance since the release of his last film Laal Singh Chadha, co-starring Kareena Kapoor, also in Delhi, Aamir debuted his grey hair. That was not the first that Aamir had flaunted his grey hair. The actor was spotted with a similar silver look amid the Covid-19 lockdown. Last year, when his daughter Ira Khan got engaged to her boyfriend Nupur Shikhare on November 18, Aamir had sported a grey hairstyle with his white sherwani outfit.

Reacting to his latest photos from the Delhi event, some wondered if the actor was planning to star in a film any time soon. Aamir is yet to announce a project starring him after Laal Singh Chadha failed to perform at the box office. The film premiered on Netflix soon after it was released in theatres.

On Friday, Jassi took to Twitter to share his photos with Aamir from the Delhi event. Along with these, he wrote, "Dil da ameer (man with a rich heart), Aamir Khan." Both of them wore black in the pictures. A Twitter user commented on Aamir's latest photos, "Great man, Aamir sir." A fan wanted to know about Aamir's next film, and tweeted, "'Sir ka comeback ka koi irada nahi lag raha hai (looks like Aamir is not planning a comeback to films any time soon)."

At an event in November, Aamir had announced his hiatus from acting. Aamir had said, “When I am doing a film as an actor, I get so lost in that that nothing else happens in my life. I was supposed to do a film after Laal Singh Chaddha called Champions. It’s a wonderful script, a beautiful story, and it’s a very heartwarming and lovely film. But I feel that I want to take a break, be with my family, with my mom, my kids.”

