Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan teaser: Vikrant Massey, Shanaya Kapoor explore if love is blind. Watch

Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan teaser: The teaser for Santosh Singh’s Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan, starring Vikrant Massey and Shanaya Kapoor, was released on Thursday. The less than a minute video explores how Vikrant and Shanaya fall in love, all while exploring if love is blind. (Also Read: Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan first look: Vikrant Massey romances Shanaya Kapoor; internet says ‘age difference is showing’) Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan teaser: Vikrant Massey and Shanaya Kapoor in a still from the film.

Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan teaser

Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan’s teaser starts off with a shot of Vikrant wearing sunglasses and Shanaya with a blindfold on. The musical romance is described to explore the ‘charm of first love, fleeting moments, and the ache of separation’ in a press note. The teaser hints at a spontaneous meeting between two strangers turning into something more. Despite not revealing much, both characters are seen wearing blindfolds at different times. It ends with Vikrant asking Shanaya if it’s safe to say that love is blind, given her situation.

Internet reacts

Shanaya’s friends and family seemed happy that the budding actor was finally debuting. Her dad, Sanjay Kapoor, commented, “Jai Mata Di,” and her mom, Maheep Kapoor, wrote, “Love love love.” Her friend Navya Nanda wrote, “Wohoooo Shan!!!” Anjini Dhawan commented with heart and star emojis. Fans were also intrigued, with one wondering, “Is this an adaptation of 'the eyes have it'?” A fan commented, “Finally Shanaya is entered the bollywood.” Another wrote, “I have faith in this debut, she is going to kill it.” Some loved Vishal Mishra’s music, while others thought both actors had ‘charm’.

About Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan

Presented by Zee Studios and Mini Films, and produced by Mansi Bagla and Varun Bagla, Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan is directed by Santosh Singh and written by Mansi Bagla. Vikrant Massey and Shanaya Kapoor headline the film that will be released on 11 July. This film will mark Shanaya’s debut. She also stars in Mohanlal-starrer Vrushabha, which will be released on 16 October and Tu Yaa Main with Adarsh Gourav, which will be released on Valentine’s Day next year.