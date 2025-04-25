Vikrant Massey to portray Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar in upcoming thriller White

After garnering critical acclaim for his powerful performance in the film Sabarmati Express, actor Vikrant Massey had announced that he would be taking a break from work. However, sources have now confirmed that the actor is gearing up for his next big role in the upcoming film White, which is touted to be a thriller. Actor Vikrant Massey has been roped in to play Sri Sri Ravi Shankar in an upcoming film.

Massey, who has been hailed for his stellar performances in films such as 12th Pass, has been preparing for the role by growing his hair to portray spiritual leader Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar.

According to a source, “Vikrant has been growing his hair and also undergoing physical transformation to look as similar as possible to Sri Sri Ravi Shankar. He has also been watching Sri Sri’s videos and observing his body language to prep for the role.”

The film will explore the role of Sri Sri Shankar in ending, perhaps, one of the longest running civil wars in history. According to a source from the production house, “White is about how Sri Sri Ravi Shankar’s intervention was pivotal in bringing Colombia’s 52-year-long civil war to a close. It will be the untold story of India’s spiritual diplomacy in international political scape.”

We are told that the film will feature an international crew and will be released in multiple languages, including English and Spanish. Some crew members will be flown in from Los Angeles, USA, to work on the project.

The pre-production work is underway in Colombia and the shoot is expected to start this July. According to the timelines right now, the filmmakers hope to release the film in 2026.

The film is being produced by Siddharth Anand, the filmmaker behind films such as War, Pathaan, and Fighter, along with the duo, Anand and Mahaveer Jain, known for films such as, Uunchai and Nagzilla. Director Monto Bassi is expected to helm the project.

With a gripping backdrop and a talented team behind it, White is expected to offer a fresh perspective on peacebuilding and conflict resolution rendered through spiritual diplomacy and India’s soft power. Meanwhile, the followers of spiritual leader Sri Sri are excited for the film.