Aarya Babbar shares throwback pic with Prateik on Siblings Day amid family rift: ‘Ukhaad lo jo ukhaadna hai’

Amidst the controversy surrounding the Babbar family, which intensified after Prateik Babbar's decision to exclude his father, Raj Babbar, from his wedding to Priya Banerjee, Aarya Babbar has shared a Siblings Day post featuring a throwback photo with his siblings, Prateik and Juhi. Also read: Aarya Babbar on Prateik dropping Babbar surname: ‘Name change ho sakta hai, wajood nahi’ | Exclusive The feud between the family became visible when Prateik got married to Priya Banerjee on February 14 and didn’t invite the Babbar family to the wedding.

Aarya Babbar shares photo with Prateik and Juhi

On Thursday, Aarya took to Instagram to share a nostalgic photo, featuring himself, Prateik, and their sister Juhi. The throwback picture captures a joyful moment of the three siblings beaming with happiness and enjoying each other's company.

“Apne to Apne hote hai (heart emoji) {Family is family, after all} PS: Ukhaad lo jo Ukhaadna hai {Do whatever you want},” he wrote in the caption.

Fans couldn't help but gush over Aarya's throwback photo with his siblings, with some wondering what went wrong.

“Beautiful family,” one wrote, with another sharing, “This is the only truth which stays with u”. “You amaze me with your goodness .My best wishes are always with you and your family,” one fan shared.

Juhi also took to Instagram to share a throwback picture of herself with both of her brothers. Sharing the pic, she wrote, “Raj Babbar Ji Ke Teeno Bacche (Raj Babbar's three kids)...JUHI AARYA PRATEIK... A FACT NOBODY CAN CHANGE”.

More about the family

Later, in an interview with The Times of India, Prateik revealed that he has changed his name ‘Prateik Smita Patil’. He said, “I don't care about the repercussions. All I care about is the way I feel when I hear that name. I need to be wholly and solely associated with my mother (Smita Patil), her name and her legacy. I don't think any other name needs to taint that legacy, if you understand what I mean. It needs to just be her name and her legacy. That's what I'm striving to be. I'm striving to be like my mother and not like my dad”.

Reacting to Prateik’s decision to change his surname, Aarya old Hindustan Times, “I just have to say that Smita ma is our mother too. And what name he doesn't want to keep and what name he wants to keep is his choice. Kal ko main uthke apna naam Aarya Babbar se Aarya karlun, ya Rajesh kar lun. Main tab bhi Babbar hi rahunga na (Tomorrow, if I wake up and change my name from Aarya Babbar to just Aarya, or even Rajesh, I'll still be a Babbar, won't I?). Aap apna name change kar sakte ho, wajood nahi (You can change your name, but you can't change your identity)”.