Abhay Deol on playing dad to teenage Avantika Vandanapu in Spin: ‘If we were in Bollywood, we’d be opposite each other’

Abhay Deol, who plays a father to a teenage girl in the Disney Channel film Spin, said that he was happy to be cast in an ‘age-appropriate’ role. The film is the story of an Indian American teen Rhea Kumar (Avantika Vandanapu) who discovers her passion for creating DJ mixes.

In an interview, the 45-year-old actor said that if he and Avantika were starring in a Bollywood film, he would be paired opposite her instead of being cast as her father.

Speaking to a leading daily, Abhay said, “I had played a dad for the first time in Manorama Six Feet Under, which was my fifth film. I didn’t realise that I was going to be a father in my fifth movie, when I should’ve just been dancing and running around trees. But that had me playing a father to a five-year-old; I had never played a dad to a teenager before this. Avantika's great and easy to work with,” he said.

“If we were in Bollywood, we’d be opposite each other. They’d age her by 10 years, they’d age me down by 10. So it was nice to play an age-appropriate character and be the dad of a teenager. It was nice to have people saying, ‘You don’t look like a dad’. I mean technically I can be Avantika’s dad. So, it was nice to be told, ‘You don’t look like it’, and it was nice to play it then and actually I was fine, especially because of my white hair,” he added.

Previously, Abhay said in an Instagram post that his fans expect him to be a part of ‘edgy, alternative narratives that challenge the status quo’ but Spin was a departure from his own status quo. “It is a gem of a movie that will leave you smiling and feeling good. Blessed to be a part of it!” he added.