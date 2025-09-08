Abhay Deol reveals he doesn’t want children, says parenthood might make him ‘controlling’ and ‘possessive’

Actor Abhay Deol has revealed that he has no plans to have children, stating that he does not wish to contribute to the planet's growing population. Speaking in an interview on the YouTube channel Jai Madaan – Lady of Fortune, the 47-year-old actor said that if he ever chooses to raise a child, adoption would be his preferred route. He also expressed reservations about how fatherhood might affect his typically calm and easy-going nature. Abhay Deol describes marriage as a cultural construct rather than a necessity.

Abhay Deol talks about parenthood

In addition to his views on parenthood, Abhay reiterated his long-standing stance on marriage, describing it as a cultural construct rather than a necessity. “I don’t want to have children. If I were to settle down, I’d adopt rather than have my own. I look at the world and think, 'why would I bring a child into this?'” He added that the planet is already under immense strain from population growth, and he doesn’t want to contribute to that burden.

Known for his calm and laid-back personality, Abhay also admitted that parenting could disrupt his peace. “I might become controlling and possessive if I had a child. I’d lose my relaxed nature and always be on edge. We were very protected growing up, and I fear I’d reflect that onto my child,” he said.

And what about marriage? Don’t count on that either. Abhay has long expressed scepticism about the institution, calling it a 'cultural construct' rather than a natural part of life.

Abhay Deol's latest work

Abhay was last seen in the Netflix series Trial by Fire, where he played the role of Shekhar Krishnamoorthy, a grieving father seeking justice after losing his children in the 1997 Uphaar Cinema fire tragedy. The critically acclaimed drama, based on the real-life case, showcased Abhay in one of his most emotionally powerful performances to date.