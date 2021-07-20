Abhay Deol shares Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara post featuring Dali, Van Gogh and Frida Kahlo, see pic

Actor Abhay Deol, whose 2011 film Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara clocked 10 years earlier this month, on Tuesday, shared an artwork on social media with a ZNMD twist, featuring some of the greatest artists of all time, sitting together in a car.

Abhay took to his Instagram handle and shared a post that featured Salvador Dali, Vincent Van Gogh and Frida Kahlo, sitting in a car like the characters of Farhan Akhtar, Hrithik Roshan and Abhay from Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara.

In the caption, Abhay asked fans to correspond the artists with the lead characters of the film. He wrote, "Here's your part 2 to #zindaginamilegidobara! Which artist corresponds to which character in our movie according to you? Match by their personalities."





As soon as the post was shared, fans of the Zoya Akhtar-directorial immediately started matching the characters' personalities to the aforementioned artists.

"Dali doesn't fit in but Frieda is Imran/ Vincent is both Kabir and Arjun," commented a fan. Another comment read, "Van Gogh is definitely you aka Kabir. Dali - HR aka Arjun, Frida Kahlo - FA aka Imran."

The best comment on the post was from none other than Farhan himself, who played the role of Imran in the film. He took a quirky take on the artists' names by mixing them with the film's title. He commented, "VanDali na Freidagi Dobara."

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, which attained a cult status and gave major travelling and friendship goals, resonated well with the audience leading it to become an instant hit upon its release. It followed the story of three friends who rediscover themselves and their relationship with each other on a road trip.

On the work front, Abhay had announced last month that he is all set to come up with a new project, titled Spin, which will be directed by Manjari Makijany and will first be available to only US audience. It will stream on the Disney channel from August 13.