‘Abhi kya kare…’: Aamir Khan on Mumbai's rising pollution while participating in marathon with family

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan, along with his ex-wife Kiran Rao and children Junaid Khan, Ira Khan, and Azad Rao Khan, participated in the Tata Mumbai Marathon on Sunday, celebrating the city’s spirit while also raising awareness about its rising pollution levels. Aamir Khan acknowledged Mumbai's air quality issues and encouraged civic responsibility while participating in Tata Mumbai Marathon. (PTI)

Aamir Khan talks about the rising AQI level in Mumbai During media interactions, Aamir acknowledged the poor air quality in Mumbai. When asked about the city’s pollution, he said, “Haan abhi kya kare?” and added, “I know!” acknowledging that Mumbaikars are not used to such conditions. Kiran Rao stressed the importance of civic responsibility, saying, “We all need to raise our voices, get involved, and understand the causes. Do our bit as citizens, get involved to change the AQI in our city.” Aamir agreed, urging people to “Contribute in a positive way.”

The actor also revealed a personal motivation for joining the marathon. “Jo excitement humne dekha people with disabilities ke run mein aur senior citizens ke run mein, toh ab mujhe bhi laga ke har saal aana chahiye. Bahot kamal ka spirit hai Mumbai ka (Seeing the excitement in the runs for people with disabilities and senior citizens, I felt I should participate every year. Mumbai has an amazing spirit),” he said, praising the inspiring energy of the city’s runners.

Aamir's latest work On the professional front, Aamir was recently seen in Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos, a film he also produced. The Vir Das-starrer has received mixed reviews and a lukewarm box office response. His upcoming production Ek Din stars his son, Junaid Khan, alongside Sai Pallavi, and the teaser was recently released.

As for his next acting venture, reports suggest he may portray Dadasaheb Phalke in a biopic directed by Rajkumar Hirani, though official confirmation is still pending. Additionally, Aamir has revealed plans to bring the Mahabharat to the big screen, with work on the project already underway.