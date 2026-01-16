Ek Din teaser: Junaid Khan dreams of winning Sai Pallavi's heart; internet calls it ‘breath of fresh air’

On Friday, Aamir Khan Productions released the teaser of Ek Din. The teaser opens with several cute romantic moments between Junaid Khan and Sai, followed by Junaid’s voiceover in Hindi, “Your smile, Meera — I like it a lot. I don’t know whether I will win your heart or not, but are they really dreams if they are not beyond reach?” The teaser then features visuals of their soft romance and ends with Sai saying, “Films have so much magic in them, but it doesn’t happen in real life.” Junaid replies, “It happens — magic.”

Actor Sai Pallavi is all set to make her grand Bollywood debut with the upcoming romantic film Ek Din, backed by Aamir Khan . The makers of the film have finally released its teaser, offering a glimpse into Junaid and Sai’s romantic world, and it is already receiving positive responses.

The caption on the teaser read, “Some stories don’t need time.” Fans reacted positively, calling it “something fresh”. One comment read, “Wow, finally a good movie to watch.” Another said, “Finally, a silver lining in Bollywood — feels like a breath of fresh air.” One fan wrote, “The chemistry is so beautiful,” while another commented, “The title track is so soothing.” Another wrote, “After a long time, a teaser that’s fresh and impressive.”

About Ek Din Helmed by Sunil Pandey and written by Sneha Desai and Spandan Mishra, the film is said to be a remake of the Thai film One Day. Backed by Aamir Khan, Mansoor Khan and Aparna Purohit, the film is scheduled to release in theatres on May 1, 2026.

The film marks Sai Pallavi’s entry into Hindi cinema and Junaid’s second outing in the romantic drama genre. His 2025 romantic drama Loveyapa, opposite Khushi Kapoor, failed at the box office but found some appreciation following its OTT release. It remains to be seen whether Junaid’s chemistry with Sai will resonate with audiences or if Ek Din will face a similar fate.