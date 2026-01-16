Ek Din teaser: Junaid Khan dreams of winning Sai Pallavi's heart; internet calls it ‘breath of fresh air’
Makers of Junaid Khan and Sai Pallavi's romantic drama, Ek Din, finally unveiled the teaser giving a glimpse into their dreamy world.
Actor Sai Pallavi is all set to make her grand Bollywood debut with the upcoming romantic film Ek Din, backed by Aamir Khan. The makers of the film have finally released its teaser, offering a glimpse into Junaid and Sai’s romantic world, and it is already receiving positive responses.
Junaid Khan and Sai Pallavi's Ek Din teaser
On Friday, Aamir Khan Productions released the teaser of Ek Din. The teaser opens with several cute romantic moments between Junaid Khan and Sai, followed by Junaid’s voiceover in Hindi, “Your smile, Meera — I like it a lot. I don’t know whether I will win your heart or not, but are they really dreams if they are not beyond reach?” The teaser then features visuals of their soft romance and ends with Sai saying, “Films have so much magic in them, but it doesn’t happen in real life.” Junaid replies, “It happens — magic.”
The caption on the teaser read, “Some stories don’t need time.” Fans reacted positively, calling it “something fresh”. One comment read, “Wow, finally a good movie to watch.” Another said, “Finally, a silver lining in Bollywood — feels like a breath of fresh air.” One fan wrote, “The chemistry is so beautiful,” while another commented, “The title track is so soothing.” Another wrote, “After a long time, a teaser that’s fresh and impressive.”
About Ek Din
Helmed by Sunil Pandey and written by Sneha Desai and Spandan Mishra, the film is said to be a remake of the Thai film One Day. Backed by Aamir Khan, Mansoor Khan and Aparna Purohit, the film is scheduled to release in theatres on May 1, 2026.
The film marks Sai Pallavi’s entry into Hindi cinema and Junaid’s second outing in the romantic drama genre. His 2025 romantic drama Loveyapa, opposite Khushi Kapoor, failed at the box office but found some appreciation following its OTT release. It remains to be seen whether Junaid’s chemistry with Sai will resonate with audiences or if Ek Din will face a similar fate.
Sai Pallavi’s other Bollywood project
After Ek Din, Sai will next be seen portraying Sita in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana. The film also stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Ravie Dubey as Lakshmana, Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman, and Yash as Ravana. The two-part film is backed by Namit Malhotra and Yash and is based on Valmiki’s Ramayana. Since the first-look reveal, fans have had high expectations from the project. The first part of Ramayana will be released on Diwali 2026, followed by the second part on Diwali 2027.
