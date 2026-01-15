Internet slams Junaid Khan, Sai Pallavi's Ek Din 1st look poster: ‘They used original film poster, took title as is’

The film will debut in theatres across the country on May 1, the makers announced on Thursday. Directed by Sunil Pandey, the film is backed by production banner Aamir Khan Productions, owned by Junaid's father-actor Aamir Khan. "In the chaos of life, love will find you... Ek Din #SaiPallavi #JunaidKhan," the banner posted on social media alongside a poster which stated that the movie will be released on May 1.

A comment read, "Remaaxvke ka betaaj badshah (King of remakes) Indian Nolan Aamir sir is back." A Reddit user said, "Now I remember I thought the same resembles some old movie poster." "Why not do something different that's not a resemblance of the original?" asked another Redditor.

On Reddit, a person said, “Remake of Thai movie- original movie ke poster hi use kiya hai. Title bhi wahi translate karke utha liya. (They used the original movie poster. They translated the title as is).”

Actors Junaid Khan and Sai Pallavi's first look poster for their upcoming romance drama Ek Din was unveiled on Thursday. Hours after that, taking to Reddit, a section of the internet criticised it for copying the original film poster and translating the title as is.

The film was earlier titled Mere Raho and initially scheduled to release in November 2025, but was postponed. Ek Din is reportedly a remake of the 2016 Thai romance drama One Day, directed by Banjong Pisanthanakun, and starring Chantavit Dhanasevi and Nittha Jirayungyurn.

It is about a young man who falls in love with his colleague but does not have the courage to express his feelings towards her. He makes a wish -- to be with her for just one day -- and, to his astonishment, the wish comes true. It is written by Sneha Desai and Spandan Mishra, and features music by Ram Sampath.