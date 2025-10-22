Abhinav Kashyap reignites feud with Arbaaz Khan, claims latter opposed Malaika Arora's appearance in Munni Badnaam

Filmmaker Abhinav Kashyap, known for directing Dabangg, has once again taken aim at Arbaaz Khan, alleging that he was uncomfortable with his then-wife Malaika Arora performing in the hit item song Munni Badnaam Hui. Abhinav Kashyap alleges Arbaaz Khan opposed Malaika Arora's participation in the item song Munni Badnaam Hui during Dabangg's production.

Abhinav says Arbaaz found Munni Badnaam vulgar

In a recent conversation with Bollywood Thikana, Abhinav claimed, “They were uncomfortable with Malaika’s presentation in the song. They were worried it would look vulgar because it was a raunchy number. But I had assured them, Malaika had already carved her own identity in item songs, much like her stepmother-in-law Helen. I fought to have her in the song, but Arbaaz specifically didn’t want her to do it.”

At the time of Dabangg’s production, Arbaaz Khan and Malaika Arora were still married. The couple, who tied the knot in 1998 and share a son named Arhaan, separated in 2016. Arbaaz has since remarried makeup artist Sshura Khan, and the two recently welcomed their first child. Malaika, meanwhile, went on to date actor Arjun Kapoor for several years before reportedly parting ways earlier this year.

Abhinav has repeatedly made accusations against Salman Khan and his family over the years, reviving his criticism from time to time. Responding to his remarks on a recent episode of Bigg Boss 19, Salman addressed the controversy, saying, “Ek Dabangg insaan hai… sabke bare mein bolta hai. Maine pichle weekend kaha tha, kaam karo yaar, nobody’s interested. Kaam mila kya bhai? Aise harkatein karne ke baad koi aapke saath kaam nahi karega. (There’s one Dabangg man. He has dragged even Aamir into this along with me. Last weekend on Weekend Ka Vaar, I had said, ‘Just focus on your work, yaar. Nobody’s interested.’ So I want to ask again. Have you got any work, brother? And after behaving like this, they’ll never work with you.)"

Expressing disappointment, Salman added, “Mujhe sirf yeh bura lagta hai ki apne aap ko destroy kar diya. Agar kisike parivar ke peeche padna hai, toh apne parivar ke peeche padho. Maa-baap se pyar karo, biwi-bachchon ka khayal rakho. Tum talented ho, achha likhte ho, ghalat raasta mat lo, wapas highway pe aa jao. (What really makes me sad is that you’ve destroyed yourself. If you want to go after someone’s family, go after your own family. Love your brother, love your parents, take care of your wife and children. You’re talented, you write well. Don’t go down the wrong path, come back to the highway.”

Abhinav Kashyap’s film career

Abhinav Kashyap started out as a screenwriter, co-writing Manorama Six Feet Under (2007) and contributing to Yuvvraaj (2008). He made a blockbuster directorial debut with Dabangg (2010), starring Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha. Despite its massive success, he skipped the sequel due to creative differences. His next film, Besharam (2013), featuring Ranbir Kapoor, failed at the box office.