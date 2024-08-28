Abhishek Bachchan folds hands at paparazzi as he exits airport with Jaya Bachchan, Shweta; fans ask about Aishwarya Rai

Abhishek Bachchan, his mother, Jaya Bachchan and sister, Shweta Bachchan, reached Mumbai together on Tuesday night. Several videos and pictures of the family exiting the Mumbai airport emerged on social media platforms. (Also Read | Amid divorce rumours, Abhishek Bachchan shares memory from Paris Olympics; disables comments) Abhishek Bachchan with Jaya Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan at Mumbai airport.

Abhishek greets fans

In a video shared by a paparazzo on Instagram, Abhishek greeted the paparazzi with folded hands as he exited the airport and walked towards his car. Jaya Bachchan simply walked towards her car while Shweta smiled as she looked around.

Who wore what for travel

For the travel, Abhishek wore a grey sweatshirt, black pants and shoes. Jaya was seen in a black jacket over a grey top and pants. She wore black shoes. Shweta opted for an olive green jacket over a black top and pants. Both of them carried bags.

Fans miss Aishwarya

Reacting to the video, fans asked about Abhishek's wife-actor Aishwarya Rai. A fan wrote, "Aishwarya not with them. Where is she?" "Bachchan family is incomplete without Aishwarya and Aaradhya," read a comment. "They went on a vacation? Why isn't Aishwarya with them?" An Instagram user said, "I miss Aishwarya. She didn't go on a trip with them?" A person commented, "Where is Aishwarya, Abhishek?"

Abhishek tied the knot with Aishwarya in 2007 in Mumbai. They are parents to Aaradhya Bachchan, born in November 2011.

About Abhishek, Jaya's films

Fans will see Abhishek next in Housefull 5. The film stars Akshay Kumar, Anil Kapoor, Nana Patekar, Riteish Deshmukh, and Chunky Pandey in key roles. He will also star in King along with Shah Rukh Khan. King, which will be directed by Sujoy Ghosh, reportedly also stars Shah Rukh's daughter Suhana Khan. Abhishek is also headlining Shoojit Sircar's next directorial.

Jaya was last seen in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The film, which released on July 28, 2023, was produced by the filmmaker's family banner Dharma Productions and Viacom18 Studios. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani also starred Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, and Shabana Azmi among others. The film also featured Tota Roy Chowdhury, Churni Ganguly, Aamir Bashir, Kshitee Jog, Anjali Anand, Namit Das, and Abhinav Sharma in pivotal roles.