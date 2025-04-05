Abhishek Bachchan pushes camera away, loses cool at paparazzi at Manoj Kumar's funeral. Watch

Abhishek Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan were among the Bollywood celebrities who attended the late actor Manoj Kumar's funeral, held in Juhu, Mumbai, on April 5. In a video that has surfaced online, Abhishek can be seen getting upset with the paparazzi, who continued clicking pictures as he was leaving the crematorium after paying his last respects. Abhishek Bachchan was visibly upset with paparazzi at Manoj Kumar's funeral.

Abhishek Bachchan loses his cool at paparazzi

As Abhishek, along with Big B, was leaving for their car after paying tribute to Manoj Kumar, the paparazzi were seen taking photos. While Amitabh was busy greeting Salim Khan, Abhishek, walking behind, lost his temper with the media and was seen moving the hand of a photographer who was recording him. He also approached a member of the paparazzi team and exchanged a few words before heading to his car. The actor appeared visibly upset with their behaviour.

Salim Khan seemed pleased to meet Amitabh Bachchan. They shook hands, and Amitabh took Salim's hand and began walking. Salim called out to him, and the two shared a brief conversation, followed by a hug. Amitabh’s son, actor Abhishek Bachchan, also greeted Salim with a warm hug. Both Amitabh and Abhishek were dressed in white kurta-pyjamas and black jackets.

Manoj Kumar's funeral

Veteran Bollywood actor Manoj Kumar passed away on April 4 due to age-related issues at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, at the age of 87. He was cremated with full state honours and a three-gun salute on Saturday. His funeral was attended by several Bollywood celebrities, including Zayed Khan, Prem Chopra, Raza Murad, Arbaaz Khan, and others. His wife, Shashi Goswami, was seen crying inconsolably at the funeral, and the heartbreaking video had fans praying for her strength.

Abhishek Bachchan’s upcoming films

Abhishek was last seen in Remo D'Souza's film Be Happy, in which he played a single father who learns to dance to fulfil his daughter’s dreams. His performance earned him critical praise. He will next be seen in Housefull 5, which also stars Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, and others in key roles. The film is slated to release this year. He will also reportedly play the antagonist in Siddharth Anand's film King, which stars Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role.